Rangers vs Hearts: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Destined to finish second in the Scottish Premiership this season, Rangers are set to host top-three hopefuls Hearts at the Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday.

Knowing well of a spot in the Champions League third qualifying round, the Gers picked up a 3-1 win over Hibernian at the weekend.

The visitors have two games to possibly topple third-placed Aberdeen - whom Steven Naismith's men last beat 2-1 - and as a result land a Europa Conference League third qualifying round spot instead of the second qualifying round in the European third-tier competition that Hearts are currently eligible for.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Hearts kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 24, 2023
Kick-off time:2:45 pm EDT
Venue:Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish Premiership game between Rangers and Hearts is scheduled for May 24, 2023, at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Rangers vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Alfredo Morelos RangersGetty

Rangers team news

Defender Connor Goldson will reportedly miss around 10 weeks with a foot injury, while Rabbi Matondo got injured during the warm-up last weekend.

Alfredo Morelos, Glen Kamara, Scott Wright and Nicolas Raskin can all be counted as doubts for the tie.

As with most of the season in the case of one or the other, Ryan Kent, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis, Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborh continue to remain sidelined.

Rangers possible XI: McGregor; Tavernier, King, Souttar, Yilmaz; Lundstram, Jack, Raskin; Cantwell, Sakala, Hagi.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:McGregor, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright
Defenders:Souttar, King, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine
Midfielders:Lundstram, Kamara, Raskin, Jack, Arfield, Cantwell, Hagi, Tillman, Lowry, S. Wright
Forwards:Morelos, Colak, Sakala

Hearts team news

Josh Ginnelly should continue in attack despite limping off in the Aberdeen win, but there may be a few changes elsewhere.

Naismith is likely to field Michael Smith ahead of Nathaniel Atkinson at right-back, and may think of Orestis Kiomourtzoglou or Jorge Grant in place of Peter Haring in the middle.

Hearts possible XI: Clark; Smith, Sibbick, Rowles, Cochrane; Devlin, Kiomourtzoglou; Oda, Shankland, McKay; Ginnelly.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gordon, Clark, Stewart
Defenders:Rowles, Hill, Halkett, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Atkinson, Smith, Neilson
Midfielders:Kiomourtzoglou, Devlin, Halliday, Haring, Baningime, Grant, Forrest, Mackay-Steven, Pollock, McKay, Ginnelly, Kuol, Snodgrass
Forwards:Shankland, Humphrys, Boyce, Oda

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
February 2, 2023Hearts 0-3 RangersScottish Premiership
November 10, 2022Rangers 1-0 HeartsScottish Premiership
October 1, 2022Hearts 0-4 RangersScottish Premiership
May 21, 2022Rangers 0-0 (2-0 AET) HeartsScottish Cup
May 14, 2022Hearts 1-3 RangersScottish Premiership

