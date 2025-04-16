How to watch today's Monterrey vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America are a win away from confirming their Clausura 2025 quarter-final spot in Liga MX, when they take on Monterrey at Estadio BBVA on Wednesday.

Aguilas played out a goalless draw with Cruz Azul in their previous league game, while Monterrey suffered a 2-1 loss at Tigres.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monterrey vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Monterrey vs Club America kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX match between Monterrey and Club America will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Wednesday, April 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Monterrey team news

Rayados boss Martin Demichellis will be without suspended duo German Berterame and Oliver Torres, while Sergio Canales, Carlos Salcedo and Erick Aguirre are nursing their respective injury concerns.

Former Real Madrid player Sergio Ramos, who was on the mark from the spot in the game against Tigres, should continue at the back.

In Berterame's absence, Lucas Ocampos could accompany Roberto de la Rosa up front, with Nelson Deossa just behind the duo.

Club America team news

Alan Cervantes, Henry Martin, Antonio Alvarez, Igor Lichnovsky, Patricio Salas and Rodrigo Aguirre are not expected to be available for selection here after all of the above-named missed the Cruz Azul draw.

One of Diego Valdes and Victor Davila should feature at the tip of attack, with Alejandro Zendejas and Brian Rodriguez supporting from the wide areas.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links