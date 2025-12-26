This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Championship
team-logoMiddlesbrough
Riverside Stadium
team-logoBlackburn
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers live, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.    

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports+, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
U.S.Paramount+
UKSky Sports+
CanadaDAZN, Fubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
UAEbeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
IndiaFanCode

Middlesbrough will aim to close the gap towards the top of the Championship standings table when they face Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

The Championship match between Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers will kick off at 10 am EST / 3 pm GMT on 26 December 2025 at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England.

Boro are currently six points off leaders Coventry City who would also play concurrently, while Rovers look to distance themselves further away from the drop zone.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
Riverside Stadium

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Hellberg

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Ismael

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Middlesbrough Latest News

As for the hosts, Abdoulaye Kante, Aidan Morris, Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan, Riley McGree and Seny Dieng are all nursing their respective concerns.

Morgan Whittaker and Delano Burgzorg are among the key members of the side's attacking lineup.

Blackburn Rovers Latest News

While Ryan Alebiosu looks forward for his senior international debut with Nigeria at AFCON 2025, the side is grappling with a number of injuries.

Adam Forshaw, Augustus Kargbo, Balazs Toth, Hayden Carter, Jake Garrett, Kristi Montgomery, Scott Wharton and Yuri Ribeiro are all expected to be unavailable for selection.

Yuki Ohashi and Andri Gudjohnsen are likely to feature in the final third.

Form

MID
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BLB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MID

Last 5 matches

BLB

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

3

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

