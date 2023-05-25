Manchester United vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester United need one more point to guarantee themselves Champions League football next season when the Red Devils welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford in Thursday's Premier League game.
The 1-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend - thanks to Casemiro's screamer - has brought United on the verge of sealing a top-four league finish, while the Blues stare at a bottom-half finish after they followed up a 2-2 home draw against Nottingham Forest with a 1-0 loss at Manchester City.
Man Utd vs Chelsea kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 25, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3pm EDT
|Venue:
|Old Trafford
The Premier League game between Manchester United and Chelsea is scheduled for May 25, 2023, at the Old Trafford football stadium in Greater Manchester, England.
It will kick off at 3pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams
|Peacock
|Watch here
The game will be available to stream live online through Peacock Premium.
Team news & squads
Man Utd team news
Marcus Rasford may be back for Chelsea's visit, while Anthony Martial has received a warning from United boss Erik ten Hag.
Lisandro Martinez, Tom Heaton, Donny van de Beek, Marcel Sabitzer and Phil Jones remain injured, with Jones soon to exit the club as well.
Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|De Gea, Butland, Heaton
|Defenders:
|Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
|Midfielders:
|Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Fred, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Pellistri
|Forwards:
|Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Martial, Weghorst
Chelsea team news
Benoit Badiashile would be out for a few months with a groin problem, and joins Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, N'Golo Kante, Marc Cucurella, Marcus Bettinelli and Reece James, nursing their respective injuries.
Mateo Kovacic is expected to play a role on Thursday, with Kalidou Koulibaly also returning from injury to come off the bench against City on Sunday. However, Frank Lampard may not make many changes to his XI.
Carney Chukwuemeka will be raring for some minutes after being left out of the England squad for the Under-20 World Cup.
Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Fofana; Azpilicueta, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Hall; Gallagher; Havertz, Sterling
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mendy, Kepa, Slonina
|Defenders:
|W. Fofana, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Silva, Hall, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|Zakaria, Fernandez, Kovacic, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Chukwuemeka, Santos, Havertz, Sterling, Pulisic, Ziyech
|Forwards:
|Felix, Aubameyang, D. Fofana, Mudryk, Madueke
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 22, 2022
|Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United
|Premier League
|April 9, 2022
|Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea
|Premier League
|November 28, 2021
|Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United
|Premier League
|February 28, 2021
|Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United
|Premier League
|October 24, 2020
|Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea
|Premier League