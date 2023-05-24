Hibernian vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are set to be on the road one last time this season when they take on Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday.
The Glasgow giants have won just one of their three games in the second phase so far, but that 2-0 win over Hearts was enough for Ange Postecoglou's men to win the league. Celtic have since lost 3-0 at Rangers and were last held to a 2-2 against St. Mirren.
Meanwhile, four points off fourth-placed Hearts following a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Rangers last weekend, Hibs will need a win to keep their top-four chances alive while hoping for other results to go their way.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Hibernian vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 24, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Easter Road
The Scottish Premiership game between Hibernian and Celtic is scheduled for May 24, 2023, at the Easter Road football stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Hibernian vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams
|Hibs TV
|Watch here
The game will not be broadcast live on TV, but if you’re not based in the UK or Ireland, you can watch all league matches with a Hibs TV subscription.
Team news & squads
Hibernian team news
Martin Boyle, Aiden McGeady and Kyle Magennis are the long-term absentees at the club, recently joined by Mykola Kuharevych.
On the other hand, Jake Doyle-Hayes returns after recovering from a concussion.
Hibernian possible XI: Marshall; Egan-Riley, Fish, Hanlon, Stevenson; Jeggo; Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Youan; Nisbet.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marshall, Johnson
|Defenders:
|Egan-Riley, Hanlon, Fish, Bushiri, Devlin, Cabraja, Stevenson, Cadden, Miller, McGregor, McClelland, Delferriere, MacIntyre
|Midfielders:
|Jeggo, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Campbell, Henderson, Tavares, Huage, Aiken
|Forwards:
|Nisbet, Hoppe, Youan, McKirdy, O'Connor
Celtic team news
There are chances Oh Hyeon-gyu could start ahead Kyogo Furuhashi on Wednesday, in lieu of Celtic's top scorer afforded some rest, while Daizen Maeda is expected to continue in attack.
Celtic will be without the injured lot of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston, Stephen Welsh and James McCarthy.
Celtic possible XI: Hart; Ralston, Starfelt, Iwata, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hart, Siegrist, Bain, Hazard
|Defenders:
|Starfelt, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Ralston
|Midfielders:
|Iwata, McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate, Turnbull, Mooy, Jota, Maeda, Haksabanovic, Abada, Forrest
|Forwards:
|Furuhashi, Hyeon-gyu
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 18, 2023
|Celtic 3-1 Hibernian
|Scottish Premiership
|December 29, 2022
|Hibernian 0-4 Celtic
|Scottish Premiership
|October 15, 2022
|Celtic 6-1 Hibernian
|Scottish Premiership
|February 27, 2022
|Hibernian 0-0 Celtic
|Scottish Premiership
|January 18, 2022
|Celtic 2-0 Hibernian
|Scottish Premiership