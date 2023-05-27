Hearts vs Hibernian: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Hearts and Hibernian are set to square off at Tynecastle Park on Saturday in their final Scottish Premiership match of the season.
A fourth-place finish is up for grabs as the hosts lead their Edinburgh rivals by just two points following Hibernian's 2-2 draw against Rangers, while Hearts should be buoyed after beating Celtic 4-2 in the midweek.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Hearts vs Hibernian kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 27, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30am EDT
|Venue:
|Tynecastle Park
The Scottish Premiership game between Hearts and Hibernian is scheduled for May 27, 2023, at the Tynecastle Park football stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.
It will kick off at 7:30am EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Hearts vs Hibernian online - TV channels & live streams
|Hearts TV
|Watch here
|Hibs TV
|Watch here
The game will not be broadcast live on TV. However, Hearts TV and Hibs TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland will be able to watch live coverage from Tynecastle.
Team news & squads
Hearts team news
Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Gary Mackay-Steven constitute for the Hearts treatment room.
Lawrence Shankland will continue to offer support to Josh Ginnelly going forward, with Alan Forrest and Yutaro Oda coming in from the wide areas.
The backline is set to be marshaled by the pair of Toby Sibbick and Nathaniel Atkinson.
Hearts possible XI: Clark; Atkinson, Sibbick, Hill, Rowles; Devlin, Haring; Oda, Shankland, Forrest; Ginnelly.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Clark, Stewart
|Defenders:
|Rowles, Hill, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Atkinson, Smith, Neilson
|Midfielders:
|Kiomourtzoglou, Devlin, Halliday, Haring, Grant, Forrest, Pollock, McKay, Ginnelly, Kuol, Snodgrass
|Forwards:
|Shankland, Humphrys, Oda
Hibernian team news
Martin Boyle, Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady are out injured for Hibs.
Having scored twice against Celtic, Elie Youan should continue up front.
With the midfield populated by Jake Doyle-Hayes, James Jeggo and Joe Newell, Manchester United loanee Will Fish would join Paul Hanlon and CJ Egan-Riley at the heart of defence.
Hibernian possible XI: Marshall; Miller, Fish, Hanlon, Egan-Riley, Stevenson; Doyle-Hayes, Jeggo, Newell; Youan, Nisbet.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marshall, Johnson
|Defenders:
|Egan-Riley, Hanlon, Fish, Bushiri, Devlin, Cabraja, Stevenson, Cadden, Miller, McGregor, McClelland, Delferriere, MacIntyre
|Midfielders:
|Jeggo, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Campbell, Henderson, Tavares, Huage, Aiken
|Forwards:
|Nisbet, Hoppe, Youan, Kukharevych, McKirdy, O'Connor
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 15, 2023
|Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
|Scottish Premiership
|January 22, 2023
|Hibernian 0-3 Hearts
|Scottish Cup
|January 2, 2023
|Hearts 3-0 Hibernian
|Scottish Premiership
|August 7, 2022
|Hibernian 1-1 Hearts
|Scottish Premiership
|April 16, 2022
|Hearts 2-1 Hibernian
|Scottish Cup