How to watch today's Denmark U21 vs Finland U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Euro U21 Championship match between Denmark and Finland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already through to the quarter-finals, Denmark U21 will look to maintain their perfect record in Group D of the 2025 Euro U21 Championship when they face off against Finland U21 at Kosice Football Arena on Wednesday.

Ahead of their concluding group stage game, the Danes edged Ukraine and the Netherlands 3-2 and 2-1, respectively. On the other hand, Finland will be hoping for results elsewhere to go in their favor, other than facing a must-win situation after losing 0-2 to Ukraine on matchday two.

The Little Eagle-Owls lost a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Netherlands in their opening tie.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Denmark U21 vs Finland U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Euro U21 Championship match between Denmark and Finland will be available to watch and stream live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Denmark U21 vs Finland U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Grp. D Kosice Football Arena

The Euro U21 Championship match between Denmark and Finland will be played at Kosice Football Arena in Kosice, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Wednesday, June 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Denmark U21 team news

William Idemudia Osula bagged a brace to overturn the Netherlands' lead last time out, adding to his winner from the game against Ukraine.

Clement Mutahi Bischoff and William Boving Wick have also scored in the tournament finals so far.

Finland U21 team news

As for the Finnish side, Topi Keskinen is among their key players in attack. Despite scoring the opening goal against the Dutch, Casper Mikael Terho may start on the bench once again.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links