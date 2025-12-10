How to watch today's Cruzeiro vs Corinthians Copa do Brasil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The first leg of the Copa do Brasil semi-finals between Cruzeiro and Corinthians will be played at Mineirão on Wednesday.
It is set to be a high-stakes two-legged affair, with Vasco da Gama and Fluminense battling in the other semi-final.
It is set to be a high-stakes two-legged affair, with Vasco da Gama and Fluminense battling in the other semi-final.
Cruzeiro vs Corinthians kick-off time
The Copa do Brasil semi-finals first leg match between Cruzeiro and Corinthians will be played at Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, December 10, in the US.
Team news & squads
Cruzeiro team news
The forward pair of Wanderson and Marquinhos are sidelined with hamstring and cruciate ligament injuries, respectively.
Some players like William Furtado, Lucas Romero and Kaio Jorge are already on yellow cards — meaning a caution could rule them out of the second leg.
Corinthians team news
As for Corinthians, the likes of Matheuzinho and Rodrigo Garro are “on a yellow card watch”.
Meanwhile, the trio of Yuri Alberto, Andre Ramalho and Rodrigo Garro are all technically available but listed as doubts.
