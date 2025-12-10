+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Cruzeiro vs Corinthians Copa do Brasil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa do Brasil match between Cruzeiro and Corinthians, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The first leg of the Copa do Brasil semi-finals between Cruzeiro and Corinthians will be played at Mineirão on Wednesday.

It is set to be a high-stakes two-legged affair, with Vasco da Gama and Fluminense battling in the other semi-final. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Corinthians online - TV channels & live streams

FOX DeportesWatch here
FuboWatch here
Fox OneWatch here

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cruzeiro vs Corinthians kick-off time

crest
Cup - Cup

The Copa do Brasil semi-finals first leg match between Cruzeiro and Corinthians will be played at Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, December 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cruzeiro vs Corinthians Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Jardim

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Junior

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Cruzeiro team news

The forward pair of Wanderson and Marquinhos are sidelined with hamstring and cruciate ligament injuries, respectively.

Some players like William Furtado, Lucas Romero and Kaio Jorge are already on yellow cards — meaning a caution could rule them out of the second leg.

Corinthians team news

As for Corinthians, the likes of Matheuzinho and Rodrigo Garro are “on a yellow card watch”.

Meanwhile, the trio of Yuri Alberto, Andre Ramalho and Rodrigo Garro are all technically available but listed as doubts.

Form

CRU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

COR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRU

Last 5 matches

COR

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

8

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

