This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Brighton vs Man Utd: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Anselm Noronha
|
Bruno Fernandes Manchester UnitedGetty
WATCH ON
Manchester UnitedBrighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester UnitedBrighton & Hove AlbionPremier League

How to watch Brighton vs Man Utd in the Premier League from the US, as well as kick-off time and team news…

After what transpired in the FA Cup semi-finals, Brighton will be seeking vengeance when they welcome Manchester United to the Amex for Thursday's Premier League encounter.

Roberto De Zerbi's men were met with a 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest after losing to United on penalties in the FA Cup last-four, but in their last game put six unanswered goals past Wolves in order to rekindle their Premier League top-five hopes.

The Red Devils also dropped points after the FA Cup clash, as they squandered a two-goal lead in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham, and then picked up a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. Erik ten Hag's side are currently two points behind third-placed Newcastle.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

Kick-Off Time & Stadium

Game:Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
Date:May 4, 2023
Kick-off:3pm EDT
Venue:Amex

The Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United is scheduled for May 4, 2023, at the Falmer Stadium, known for sponsorship purposes as the American Express Community Stadium and more commonly referred to as the Amex Stadium, in the village of Falmer, Lewes District, East Sussex.

It will kick off at 3pm EDT in the US.

How to watch Brighton vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

fuboTVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USAWatch here
Sling TVWatch here

Team News & Squads

20230424_wan_bissaka_mitoma(C)Getty images

Brighton

Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento and Adam Lallana continue to miss out on account of injuries, while De Zerbi is unlikely to risk aggravating Evan Ferguson's ankle problem.

Joel Veltman is expected to shake off his knock from the Wolves win, with the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill all available for United's visit.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Gross, Colwill, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersSanchez, Steele
DefendersWebster, Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman
MidfieldersMac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, March, Buonanotte, Mitoma
ForwardsWelbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ferguson

Manchester United

The case is no different in United's treatment room, as Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho, Tom Heaton, Phil Jones, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez all remain sidelined.

Scott McTominay is also unlikely to be risked.

Ten Hag should stick with Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof at the back, with Harry Maguire starting on the bench given that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be expected to keep Mitoma quiet once again.

Jadon Sancho has struggled of late, so Antony may be handed a start on Thursday.

Manchester United possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro; Fernandes, Sabitzer, Eriksen, Antony; Rashford

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersDe Gea, Butland
DefendersMaguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
MidfieldersCasemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri
ForwardsRashford, Elanga, Antony, Sancho, Martial, Weghorst

Head-to-Head Record

DateResultCompetition
April 23, 2023Brighton 0-0 (6-7 P) Manchester UnitedFA Cup
August 7, 2022Manchester United 1-2 BrightonPremier League
May 5, 2022Brighton 4-0 Manchester UnitedPremier League
February 16, 2022Manchester United 2-0 BrightonPremier League
April 5, 2021Manchester United 2-1 BrightonPremier League

Useful links

Who should be Man Utd's No.9 next season?

66188 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who should be Man Utd's No.9 next season?

  • 38%Harry Kane
  • 47%Victor Osimhen
  • 7%Randal Kolo Muani
  • 9%Wout Weghorst
66188 Votes