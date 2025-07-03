How to watch today's Belgium Women vs Italy Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Euro match between Belgium and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Belgium Women and Italy Women will kick off Group B action in Women's Euro 2025 when the two nations face off at Stade de Tourbillon on Thursday.

The Belgian Red Flames made it through the playoffs to qualify for their third consecutive Euros, while Le Azzurre are set to make their eighth successive appearance tournament after finishing atop in Group A1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Belgium Women vs Italy Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Euro match between Belgium and Italy will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FS1, ViX and FOX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Belgium Women vs Italy Women kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Belgium and Italy will be played at Stade de Tourbillon in Sion, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Thursday, July 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Belgium Women team news

Belgium boss Elisabet Gunnarsdottir is leaning towards starting Lisa Lichtfus in goal, ahead of Nicky Evrard.

Amber Tysiak, Sari Kees and Janice Cayman, who all ply their trade in England's Women's Super League, are touted to form the back-three.

Up front, all eyes will be on Belgium’s all-time record goalscorer, 88-goal Tessa Wullaert.

Italy Women team news

Coach Andrea Soncin decided to leave out the likes of Astrid Gilardi, Martina Rosucci, Aurora Galli and Valentina Bergamaschi from her final squad.

It could be a back three consisting of Lucia Di Guglielmo, Cecilia Salvai and Elena Linari.

Cristiana Girelli, who recently scored twice against Wales, is likely to join Sofia Cantore in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

