+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logo
Allianz Arena
team-logo
Stream live on ESPN+Stream ESPN with a free 7 day trial
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and Der Klassiker start time

BundesligaBayern MunichBorussia DortmundBayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Allianz Arena for a Der Klassiker meeting in Bundesliga on Saturday.

The arch-rivals have both secured their Champions League berth but the Bavarians are six points clear atop the league standings table ahead of kick-off.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

Bayern MunichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBVB
40
J. Urbig
27
K. Laimer
15
E. Dier
3
M. Kim
44
J. Stanisic
7
S. Gnabry
16
J. Palhinha
22
R. Guerreiro
17
M. Olise
6
J. Kimmich
9
H. Kane
1
G. Kobel
26
J. Ryerson
3
W. Anton
5
R. Bensebaini
23
E. Can
13
P. Gross
17
C. Chukwuemeka
27
K. Adeyemi
14
M. Beier
10
J. Brandt
9
S. Guirassy

4-2-3-1

BVBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Kompany

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bayern Munich team news

All of Manuel Neuer, Tarek Buchmann, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Hiroki Ito, Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman are unavailable for selection due to their respective injury issues.

Konrad Laimer, Eric Dier, Kim Min-jae and Josip Stanisic are likely to form the back-four in front of goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, with Joshua Kimmich expected to be joined by Joao Palhinha in midfield.

In the final third, Michael Olise, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry are in line to support Harry Kane.

Borussia Dortmund team news

As for the visitors, Nico Schlotterbeck and Marcel Sabitzer are among the injury absentees, apart from Cole Campbell, Filippo Mane and Ayman Azhil.

Emre Can and Waldemar Anton should be paired at the heart of defense, with Pascal Gross and Carney Chukwuemeka forming the midfield pivot.

In attack, Serhou Guirassy will be supported by Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Form

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

FCB

Last 5 matches

BVB

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

11

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement