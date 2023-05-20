Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news

Barcelona will be in a celebratory mood when they take on Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on Saturday having clinched this season's La Liga trophy last weekend.

The Blaugrana's celebrations were cut short after Xavi's men secured the Spanish league crown in the 4-2 win at Espanyol.

On the other hand, Imanol Alguacil's men are looking to wrap up a top-four league finish but last played out a 2-2 draw against Girona.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Camp Nou

The Primera Division game between Barcelona and Real Sociedad is scheduled for May 20, 2023, at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language) and available to stream live online through ESPN+, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Gavi is suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Sergi Roberto was back after recovering from a hamstring issue, though he started on the bench against Espanyol.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele would be in line to start on the right wing, although Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso may start on the bench again.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Garcia, Balde, Alonso, Alba, Roberto Midfielders: Busquets, Pedri, De Jong, Kessie, Torre, Garrido Forwards: Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Alarcon, Estanis, Yamal

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad are without Brais Mendez, Umar Sadiq and Martin Merquelanz for the trip.

The attacking line-up will more or less remain the same, with Mikel Oyarzabal, Takefusa Kubo, David Silva and Alexander Sorloth all in there.

The Barcelona-linked Martin Zubimendi is expected to feature in midfield, with Mikel Merino likely to start ahead of Asier Illarramendi.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Munoz; Kubo, Zubimendi, Merino, Oyarzabal; Silva; Sorloth.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Zubiaurre Defenders: Le Normand, Elustondo, Zubeldia, Pacheco, Munoz, Rico, Gorosabel, Sola Midfielders: Zubimendi, Illarramendi, Merico, Guevara, Silva, Navarro, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Kubo Forwards: Cho, Sorloth, Fernandez, Karrikaburu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 26, 2023 Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad Copa del Rey August 22, 2022 Real Sociedad 1-4 Barcelona La Liga April 22, 2022 Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona La Liga August 15, 2021 Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad La Liga March 22, 2021 Real Sociedad 1-6 Barcelona La Liga

