Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona will be in a celebratory mood when they take on Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on Saturday having clinched this season's La Liga trophy last weekend.
The Blaugrana's celebrations were cut short after Xavi's men secured the Spanish league crown in the 4-2 win at Espanyol.
On the other hand, Imanol Alguacil's men are looking to wrap up a top-four league finish but last played out a 2-2 draw against Girona.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 20, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Camp Nou
The Primera Division game between Barcelona and Real Sociedad is scheduled for May 20, 2023, at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
It will kick off at 3 pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams
|ESPN+
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language) and available to stream live online through ESPN+, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.
Team news & squadsGetty Images
Barcelona team news
Gavi is suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.
Sergi Roberto was back after recovering from a hamstring issue, though he started on the bench against Espanyol.
Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele would be in line to start on the right wing, although Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso may start on the bench again.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Garcia, Balde, Alonso, Alba, Roberto
|Midfielders:
|Busquets, Pedri, De Jong, Kessie, Torre, Garrido
|Forwards:
|Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Alarcon, Estanis, Yamal
Real Sociedad team news
Real Sociedad are without Brais Mendez, Umar Sadiq and Martin Merquelanz for the trip.
The attacking line-up will more or less remain the same, with Mikel Oyarzabal, Takefusa Kubo, David Silva and Alexander Sorloth all in there.
The Barcelona-linked Martin Zubimendi is expected to feature in midfield, with Mikel Merino likely to start ahead of Asier Illarramendi.
Real Sociedad possible XI: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Munoz; Kubo, Zubimendi, Merino, Oyarzabal; Silva; Sorloth.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Remiro, Zubiaurre
|Defenders:
|Le Normand, Elustondo, Zubeldia, Pacheco, Munoz, Rico, Gorosabel, Sola
|Midfielders:
|Zubimendi, Illarramendi, Merico, Guevara, Silva, Navarro, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Kubo
|Forwards:
|Cho, Sorloth, Fernandez, Karrikaburu
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 26, 2023
|Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad
|Copa del Rey
|August 22, 2022
|Real Sociedad 1-4 Barcelona
|La Liga
|April 22, 2022
|Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona
|La Liga
|August 15, 2021
|Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad
|La Liga
|March 22, 2021
|Real Sociedad 1-6 Barcelona
|La Liga