How to watch today's Arsenal vs Real Madrid Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

On Wednesday, Arsenal Women are set to host Real Madrid Femenino at Meadow Park in the Women's Champions League.

The Gunners will be aiming to end their three-game winless streak across competitions, including the 3-2 European loss at Bayern Munich, while Las Blancas will be desperate to bounce back after their 4-0 Liga F humiliation at the hands of Barcelona in El Clasico.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Real Madrid Femenino online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Champions League match between Arsenal and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fubo, ESPN Select and Amazon Prime Video.

Arsenal Women vs Real Madrid Femenino kick-off time

The Women's Champions League match between Arsenal and Real Madrid will be played at Meadow Park in Borehamwood, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, November 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Arsenal Women team news

Manuela Zinsberger, Katie Reid, Leah Williamson and captain Kim Little are all sidelined by injuries.

Victoria Pelova will be pushing for a starting role after being named on the bench for the recent league draw with Tottenham.

Taylor Hinds and Olivia Smith would also aim for spots in the XI, having come on as half-time substitutes during the North London derby.

Real Madrid Femenino team news

The visitors will be without Merle Frohms, Antonia, Sandie Toletti and Signe Bruun.

Sara Holmgaard could be recalled to replace Yasmim at left-back, while Alba Redondo may also return to the side in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ARS Last 2 matches RMA 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Arsenal Women 3 - 0 Real Madrid Femenino

Real Madrid Femenino 2 - 0 Arsenal Women 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

