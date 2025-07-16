How to watch today's Club America vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will be looking to record their first win in Liga MX 2025-26 when they host Tijuana at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Wednesday.

Andre Jardine's men opened their Apertura campaign with a 1-1 draw with Juarez, while Tijuana defeated Queretaro 1-0 last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Club America and Tijuana will be available to watch and stream online live through UniMas, Univision and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Club America vs Tijuana kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Azteca

The Liga MX match between Club America and Tijuana will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Wednesday, July 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Adopting a 3-4-3 formation, Rodriguez Cota should retain his place in goal, with an expected back-three of Sebastian Caceres, Igor Lichnovsky and Cristian Borja.

With Alan Cervantes and Ralph Orquin in the middle, wingers Bryan Rodriguez and Diego Espinoza will support the front line.

Alejandro Zendejas and Rodrigo Aguirre will continue in attack, but Erick Sanchez will miss the game due to suspension after receiving a red card against Juarez.

Tijuana team news

Los Xolos boss Sebastian Abreu could stick with the 4-1-4-1 formation, with a back four of Rafael Fernandez, Jackson Porozo, Unai Bilbao and Jesus Vega guarding Antonio Rodriguez in goal.

Inigo Tona will likely play as a defensive midfielder, supported by Rodrigo Arciga and Kelvin Castaneda in the engine room. Adonis Preciado and Gilberto Mora are expected to provide width and pace from the flanks, while Shamar Nicholson will lead the attack, with Joe Corona and Domingo Blanco available as options from the bench.

