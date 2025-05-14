How to watch today's AC Milan vs Bologna Coppa Italia final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan and Bologna will vie for the Coppa Italia honours when the two sides clash at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Sergio Conceicao's men made it to the final after beating Inter 4-1 on aggregate, while Bologna beat Empoli 5-1 over their two legs in the semi-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coppa Italia final match between AC Milan and Bologna will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

AC Milan vs Bologna kick-off time

The Coppa Italia final match between AC Milan and Bologna will be at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, May 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

After missing Friday's lead-up game at San Siro, Youssouf Fofana and Rafael Leao could be in line for starts in Rome. Along with Leao, all of Santiago Gimenez, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Luka Jovic are in contention to feature in the final third.

Fikayo Tomori is also likely to earn a recall at the back, but Warren Bondo and Riccardo Sottil are sure misses through injuries.

Bologna team news

A foot problem could keep Santiago Castro out of action here, so Thijs Dallinga should be in line to lead the line of attack.

With Riccardo Orsolini on the right flank, one of Dan Ndoye, Nicolo Cambiaghi and Benjamin Dominguez will be deployed on the opposite side.

Emil Holm, Lorenzo De Silvestri and former Milan man Davide Calabria will battle for a spot at right-back.

