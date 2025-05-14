+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's AC Milan vs Bologna Coppa Italia final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan and Bologna will vie for the Coppa Italia honours when the two sides clash at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Sergio Conceicao's men made it to the final after beating Inter 4-1 on aggregate, while Bologna beat Empoli 5-1 over their two legs in the semi-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Paramount+Watch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
CBS Sports NetworkWatch here

In the United States (US), the Coppa Italia final match between AC Milan and Bologna will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AC Milan vs Bologna kick-off time

The Coppa Italia final match between AC Milan and Bologna will be at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, May 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Bologna Probable lineups

M. Maignan
F. Tomori
M. Gabbia
S. Pavlovic
A. Jimenez
Y. Fofana
C. Pulisic
R. Leao
T. Hernandez
T. Reijnders
S. Gimenez
L. Skorupski
J. Lucumi
S. Beukema
D. Calabria
J. Miranda
N. Cambiaghi
R. Freuler
J. Odgaard
R. Orsolini
L. Ferguson
S. Castro

  • S. Conceicao

  • V. Italiano

  • No sidelined players

  • No sidelined players

AC Milan team news

After missing Friday's lead-up game at San Siro, Youssouf Fofana and Rafael Leao could be in line for starts in Rome. Along with Leao, all of Santiago Gimenez, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Luka Jovic are in contention to feature in the final third.

Fikayo Tomori is also likely to earn a recall at the back, but Warren Bondo and Riccardo Sottil are sure misses through injuries.

Bologna team news

A foot problem could keep Santiago Castro out of action here, so Thijs Dallinga should be in line to lead the line of attack.

With Riccardo Orsolini on the right flank, one of Dan Ndoye, Nicolo Cambiaghi and Benjamin Dominguez will be deployed on the opposite side.

Emil Holm, Lorenzo De Silvestri and former Milan man Davide Calabria will battle for a spot at right-back.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

