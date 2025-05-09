How to watch today's AC Milan vs Bologna Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Out of the Serie A title race, top-four aspirants AC Milan and Bologna will face off at San Siro on Friday.

While the Rossoneri are ninth on the standings table with 57 points, with 62 points and three matchdays to go, the seventh-placed visitors are a point behind Juventus, Roma and Lazio.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AC Milan vs Bologna kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, May 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Rafael Leao will be suspended for the tie, but Tammy Abraham has returned to training after recovering from a thigh problem and will vie with Luka Jovic and Santiago Gimenez for a start up front.

Emerson Royal is likely to make the squad after coming good from his setback, but Youssouf Fofana remains a doubt due to a foot problem, while Warren Bondo and Riccardo Sottil are certain to miss out through injuries.

Bologna team news

Santiago Castro will be hoping to displace Dutch forward Thijs Dallinga against Milan.

Dan Ndoye and Emil Holm are ruled out by injury issues, while one of Lorenzo De Silvestri and former Milan skipper Davide Calabria should start at right-back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links