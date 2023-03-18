When is the FA Cup semi-final draw? Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Everything you need to know about the draw for the FA Cup semi-final

This season's FA Cup is approaching its conclusion, with the eight quarter-final teams soon to be narrowed down to four and a semi-final final hurdle to cross before the ultimate decider at Wembley in June.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been dumped out during the competition so far, but there are still some heavyweights left standing as we approach the business end of the campaign.

So, with the quarter-final stage now set to be wrapped up, when exactly is the semi-final draw? GOAL has everything you need to know, including time, where to watch and more.

When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?

What: FA Cup semi-final draw When: March 19, 2023 TV channel: BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Sunday, March 19 is the date for the 2022-23 FA Cup semi-final draw. It is scheduled to take place immediately after the Brighton & Hove Albion and Grimsby Town tie which will kick off at 2:15pm.

Where to watch the FA Cup semi-final draw

In the UK, the draw can be watched live on BBC One. It can also be streamed live via BBC iPlayer.

To see which games are available to watch live where you are, check out GOAL's football on UK TV guide and soccer on U.S. TV guide.

Which teams are in the FA Cup quarter-final?

Four teams will advance to the semi-final of the FA Cup.

The quarter-final games will be:

Manchester City vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Brighton & Hove Albion vs Grimsby Town

Manchester United vs Fulham

When is the FA Cup semi-final played?

The FA Cup semi-finals will be played at Wembley Stadium on the weekend of April 22 and 23.