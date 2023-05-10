'When I do something really good he texts me' - AC Milan star Brahim Diaz credits Man City & Sergio Aguero for his rise to stardom

Brahim Diaz recalls his time at Manchester City and the role Sergio Aguero played in his career, speaking ahead of the Champions League semi-finals.

Creating history with AC Milan

Aguero's mentorship at Man City

Time at Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? Italian giants AC Milan are back in the final four of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2007, when they won the trophy. They had missed out on Champions League action altogether for seven seasons from 2014-15. Former Man City man, Brahim Diaz, has been key in that run, scoring the only goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the round of 16. With a possibility of clashing with his former club in the final of the UCL this season, the Spaniard looks back on his time at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Aguero helped me a lot when I was young, I’m still young but that was my first time in the first team. He’s a top player and a top guy, the way he moves, he’s not big but he’s strong. I’m not big also so he helped me to improve my game in the position of the body, where to put the body, where to move," Diaz told The Times.

"He’s a top guy, a good person also, I talk with him about everything and still have good contact with him. When I do something really good he texts me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diaz joined Manchester City as a 16-year-old in 2015. He spent his youth days at City before moving to Real Madrid in 2019.

“It was incredible [at Man City]. I was so happy when I was there because they helped me a lot and the fans really liked me. I am so thankful for them because without them and how I grew up there it would be difficult,” Diaz said on his time at Manchester City.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Brahim Diaz will be hoping to bring back the glory days and help AC Milan overcome Inter in the semi-finals of the Champions League.