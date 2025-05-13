When does the 2025 PSL season resume after ceasefire? Live stream, TV channel, and upcoming schedule

PSL to restart on Saturday after postponement due to ceasefire.

The Pakistan Super League is set to return to action on Saturday, May 17, after the PCB reversed its earlier call to cancel the remainder of the tournament due to rising military tensions between India and Pakistan.

Initially, organizers had planned to shift the competition to the UAE before placing it on hold indefinitely. However, following a ceasefire agreement between the two nations, the green light has been given for the league to resume.

Quetta Gladiators have already punched their ticket to the playoffs, sitting comfortably at the top of the table with 13 points. The race for the remaining three spots is still wide open, with Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi all in the mix.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans, under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, are officially out of contention, having managed just one win from nine league outings.

The delay stemmed from escalating cross-border tensions with India, forcing the league into an unexpected pause. With just eight matches remaining, both the PCB and several franchises have been pushing to wrap up the season swiftly and cleanly.

Franchise officials met with the PSL on Monday to hammer out details around fixtures and host venues. But the biggest headache remains the availability of overseas players. A significant number of foreign stars are unlikely to make the return trip, and that imbalance could leave some squads thinner than others. To address the disparity, the PCB is reportedly weighing a replacement draft to fill the gaps.

When does the 2025 PSL season resume?

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

The 2025 Pakistan Super League is set to resume on May 17, with the grand finale now locked in for May 25 — officially pushing the tournament’s finish a week beyond its original end date.

There are eight games remaining, which will all be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Where to watch the 2025 PSL season

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Sling, Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can watch the PSL matches through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

Remaining PSL fixtures