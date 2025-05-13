When does the 2025 IPL season resume after ceasefire? Live stream, TV channel, and upcoming schedule

IPL to restart on Saturday after postponement due to ceasefire.

The Indian Premier League is set to roar back into action this Saturday, following a one-week suspension prompted by the recent conflict between India and neighboring Pakistan.

The high-profile T20 tournament hit pause last Friday amid rising tensions but is now back on track after a ceasefire agreement was reached last weekend.

Gujarat Titans sit pretty at the summit with 16 points and a healthy net run rate of 0.793, keeping them just ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who've racked up the same number of points but trail on NRR at 0.482. Hot on their heels are Punjab Kings with 15 points, while Mumbai Indians (14), Delhi Capitals (13), Kolkata Knight Riders (11), and Lucknow Super Giants (10) are all jostling for the remaining playoff spots.

On the flip side, it’s curtains for Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals, who’ve all bowed out of the race for a top-four finish.

Originally slated to wrap up on May 25, the final has now been shifted to June 3—setting up a direct scheduling clash with England’s upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies.

At the time play was halted, 16 matches remained on the calendar. All of those have been rescheduled, along with the previously abandoned clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, which was cut short due to a floodlight failure.

When does the 2025 IPL season resume?

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

The 2025 Indian Premier League is set to resume on May 17, with the grand finale now locked in for June 3 — officially pushing the tournament's finish over a week beyond its original end date.

Most of the foreign stars have already returned to their respective nations for a break, and the BCCI has told the franchises to reconvene their squads at their home venues by mid-week.

The action will now spread across six cities: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

In an official statement, the BCCI said: "After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season."

Where to watch the 2025 IPL season

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Sling, Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL matches through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

Remaining IPL fixtures