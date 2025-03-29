How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Massachusetts: Live Stream NCAA Hockey Tournament, Regional Final, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Western Michigan vs. Massachusetts NCAA Hockey clash.

No. 4 overall seed Western Michigan (30-7-1) takes on Massachusetts (20-13-5) in the finals of the Fargo Regional bracket of the NCAA D1 Men’s Hockey Tournament, with both teams advancing in overtime in their previous game.

Game Information

When Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time 6:30 pm ET Where SCHEELS Arena TV Channel ESPN U Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Western Michigan’s Grant Slukynsky scored the deciding goal at 7:14 of the second overtime (assisted by Zach Nehring and Liam Valente) to send Minnesota State packing in the previous round. Goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (6th in the nation with a .750 winning percentage) stopped 28 of 29 shots to help secure the win for the Broncos.

Aydar Suniev scored his second goal of the game at 4:49 of overtime to take Massachusetts onto the next round, defeating the University of Minnesota 5-4. Massachusetts trailed 3-1 heading into the third period, before scoring three unanswered goals to take a 4-3 lead. After a late Minnesota goal tied it, Suniev ended it in overtime.

The winner of this game will go onto face the winner of the Manchester Regional bracket in the tournament semifinals, being held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on April 10th.

Live stream Western Michigan vs. Massachusetts on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.