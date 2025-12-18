How to watch Western Michigan vs Kennesaw State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will showcase the champions of the MAC and Conference USA, with Western Michigan Broncos squaring off against the Kennesaw State Owls as both programs look to put a strong finishing touch on the season.

Kennesaw State’s journey was anything but smooth early on. The Owls stumbled out of the gate with back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and Indiana, but they quickly found their footing. What followed was a seven-game tear that included wins over Merrimack, Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, FIU, UTEP, and New Mexico State. A setback against Jacksonville State briefly slowed the momentum, but Kennesaw State responded in style, closing the year with victories over Missouri State, Liberty, and Jacksonville State to finish 10-3 overall.

Western Michigan experienced a similar rocky start. Losses to Michigan State, North Texas, and Illinois tested the Broncos early, but they flipped the script midway through the season. WMU rattled off four straight wins against Toledo, Rhode Island, UMass, and Ball State before a stumble versus Miami (OH). Since then, the Broncos have been red-hot, riding a five-game winning streak highlighted by victories over Central Michigan, Ohio, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, and a revenge win over Miami (OH). That late surge pushed Western Michigan to a 9-4 record and plenty of confidence heading into bowl season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Western Michigan vs Kennesaw State game, plus plenty more.

Western Michigan vs Kennesaw State: Date and tip-off time

Western Michigan Broncos will face off against Kennesaw State Owls in an exciting NCAAF game on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

Date Thursday, December 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Brooks Stadium Location Conway, South Carolina

How to watch Western Michigan vs Kennesaw State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Kennesaw State Owls live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Western Michigan vs Kennesaw State team news & key performers

Western Michigan Broncos team news

Western Michigan counters with sophomore signal-caller Broc Lowry, who directed the Broncos’ offense with 1,683 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions. A true dual threat, Lowry was also the team’s leading rusher, piling up 940 yards on 197 carries and finding the end zone 14 times on the ground. The Broncos have plenty of other playmakers as well, including junior running back Jalen Buckley, who totaled 829 yards and eight touchdowns, along with senior receiver Talique Williams (35 catches, 478 yards, two scores) and sophomore wideout Baylin Brooks, who chipped in 396 yards on 25 receptions.

Kennesaw State Owls team news

Kennesaw State’s attack has been steered by sophomore quarterback Amari Odom, who put together a productive season with 2,385 yards through the air and 18 touchdown passes. He also showed off his mobility, punching in seven scores on the ground. The California native leaned heavily on a reliable pair of veteran targets, with senior wideout Gabriel Benyard hauling in 55 catches for 898 yards and nine touchdowns, while Christian Moss added 43 grabs for 677 yards and two scores. On the ground, senior running back Coleman Bennett set the tone, carrying the ball 148 times for 716 yards and four touchdowns.