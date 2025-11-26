How to watch Western Kentucky vs Vanderbilt NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two teams riding early-season momentum are set for a midweek clash as the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0) put their unbeaten run on the line against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-0) on Wednesday. Both squads enter the matchup with plenty of confidence, carrying impressive winning streaks into Nashville.

Vanderbilt kept its perfect record intact in its most recent outing, lighting up the scoreboard in a 109-74 rout of Texas Southern on home court. The Commodores have been rolling offensively, and that performance only added more fuel to their hot start.

Western Kentucky arrives with some rhythm of its own. The Hilltoppers were dominant their last time out, cruising to a 97-67 win over Bethel in front of their home crowd. WKU has yet to stumble this season and looks determined to keep its streak alive against a tougher SEC opponent.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Western Kentucky vs Vanderbilt NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Western Kentucky vs Vanderbilt: Date and tip-off time

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores in an exciting NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas.

Date Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Imperial Arena Location Nassau, Bahamas

How to watch Kentucky vs Vanderbilt on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hilltoppers and the Commodores live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt team news & key performers

Kentucky Hilltoppers team news

Western Kentucky’s outing against Bethel (TN) last Tuesday was never in much doubt. The Hilltoppers raced into the locker room with a commanding 44-26 advantage and kept their foot on the gas after the break, piecing together a 53-41 second half to coast to a 97-67 rout. Grant Newell set the tone with 16 points in just 16 minutes, while Teagan More chipped in 15 points to go along with five assists and four boards. Kade Unseld also made the most of his minutes, matching More with 15 points in 19 minutes.

Vanderbilt Commodores team news

As for Vanderbilt, the Commodores were in cruise control on Thursday against Texas Southern. Vandy built a massive 60-33 cushion by halftime, then tightened the screws even further with a 49-41 second-half surge to wrap up a dominant 109-74 victory. Tyler Nickel and Tyler Tanner shared top-scoring honors with 20 points each—Nickel added five rebounds and two assists, while Tanner dished out seven helpers. Devin McGlockton contributed 14 points and six boards, and Duke Miles stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five assists and four rebounds in a well-rounded performance.