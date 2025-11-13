How to watch West Virginia vs Pittsburgh NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) and West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) are set to clash on Thursday night in a spirited college basketball showdown at WVU Coliseum.

Pittsburgh comes into this matchup riding a perfect 2-0 start to the season, though ball security remains a concern; the Panthers are averaging 16 turnovers per game and committing around 15.5 fouls per contest. In their most recent outing, Pittsburgh handled Longwood comfortably, securing a 78-60 win behind a balanced team effort on both ends of the floor.

As for West Virginia, the Mountaineers have also opened their campaign with a 3-0 record, showing solid discipline by limiting themselves to 15 fouls per game and converting 67.8% of their free throws. In their last appearance, West Virginia dominated Lehigh, cruising to a 69-47 victory thanks to a stout defensive performance and efficient scoring throughout the lineup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the West Virginia vs Pittsburgh NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

West Virginia vs Pittsburgh: Date and tip-off time

The Mountaineers will face off against the Panthers in an exciting NCAAM game on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV.

Date Thursday, November 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue WVU Coliseum Location Morgantown, WV

How to watch West Virginia vs Pittsburgh on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers live on FS1 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

West Virginia vs Pittsburgh team news & key performers

West Virginia Mountaineers team news

Brenen Lorient turned in a standout showing for the Mountaineers, shooting a blistering 73.3% (11-of-15) from the field. He racked up 26 points to go along with 7 rebounds and 2 assists across 32 minutes on the court, proving to be one of the key catalysts in West Virginia’s offensive rhythm.

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

Meanwhile, Damarco Minor made a strong impact in the matchup, delivering an efficient performance from the floor by knocking down 62.5% of his shots. He filled the stat sheet with 23 points, going 5-for-8 from the field, while also adding 6 rebounds and 3 assists in 34 minutes of action.