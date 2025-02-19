How to watch today's West Virginia Mountaineers vs Cincinnati Bearcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch West Virginia vs Cincinnati NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-10) will defend their home court in Big 12 action against the Cincinnati Bearcats (15-10) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Mountaineers previously took down Cincinnati 63-50 at Fifth Third Arena earlier this month, but since then, they’ve had mixed results. They dropped a close game at TCU, bounced back with an 11-point victory over Utah, then suffered back-to-back narrow losses—falling by four to BYU and by three in overtime at Baylor last Saturday.

On the other hand, the Bearcats have been solid in rematches, boasting a 2-0 record in repeat matchups this season. After a 28-point road loss to BYU, they flipped the script, dominating the Cougars 84-66 in their home turf two weeks later. More recently, Cincinnati avenged their loss to Utah, securing an 85-75 victory at Fifth Third Arena.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Cincinnati Bearcats: Date and tip-off time

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Cincinnati Bearcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Date Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue WVU Coliseum Location Morgantown, West Virginia

How to watch West Virginia Mountaineers vs Cincinnati Bearcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to West Virginia Mountaineers vs Cincinnati Bearcats play-by-play commentary on radio

West Virginia Mountaineers team news & key performers

For West Virginia, Javon Small is the go-to guy on offense, leading the squad with 18.6 points per game while also dishing out 5.5 assists per contest. Amani Hansberry is the Mountaineers’ top rebounder, pulling down 6.0 boards per game along with 9.4 points.

Beyond his playmaking and scoring, Small is also West Virginia’s biggest three-point threat, knocking down 2.4 triples per game. On defense, Small is a disruptive presence, swiping 1.8 steals per contest, while Eduardo Andre is the team's rim protector, averaging 1.5 blocks per game.

Cincinnati Bearcats news & key performers

For Cincinnati, Jizzle James runs the show, leading the team with 12.2 points per game while also tallying 3.9 assists. Dillon Mitchell controls the glass, hauling in 6.4 rebounds per game, while also adding 9.9 points and 1.4 assists.

From beyond the arc, Simas Lukosius is the Bearcats’ sharpest shooter, draining 2.2 three-pointers per game. On defense, Mitchell is the team’s top ball hawk, collecting 1.5 steals per game, while Aziz Bandaogo holds down the paint, rejecting 1.4 shots per contest.