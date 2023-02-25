West Ham vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream West Ham against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States.

West Ham and Nottingham Forest will be looking to get back to winning ways and help their cause to fight against Premier League relegation when the two sides meet at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Hammers are looking to pull themselves out of the relegation zone after doing enough to earn five out of nine points. Their most recent league game ended in a 2-0 loss at Tottenham, but that was after David Moyes' men held Newcastle and Chelsea to 1-1 draws.

Just five points clear of their 13th-placed opponents, Forest are not far away from the dropzone.

After remaining unbeaten in the league through January, the Tricky Trees weren't able to continue with the same consistency in February but earned a valuable point as they held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw last weekend.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest date & kick-off time

Game: West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Date: February 25, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET Venue: London Stadium, London

How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock Premium

West Ham team news & squad

Lucas Paqueta will miss out due to a shoulder injury, while Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet look to have recovered from their respective injuries in order to join training for now.

Jarrod Bowen has also taken part in training, easing fears following his knock in the loss against Spurs. He will be joined by Michail Antonio in attack.

With the rest of the squad expected to remain the same, Moyes will have to choose between Said Benrahma, Danny Ings and Gianluca Scamacca in the final third.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Emerson; Benrahma, Bowen; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers Areola, Fabianski Defenders Zouma, Aguerd, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders Rice, Soucek, Downes, Fornals, Laznini, Benrahma, Cornet Forwards Scamacca, Ings, Antonio, Bowen

Nottingham Forest team news & squad

Injuries to Scott McKenna and Willy Boly have prompted the club to appeal the league's decision to reject their request to register Steve Cook, who remains out of the squad until then.

As such, Joe Worrall and Felipe are set to continue at centre-back, and Serge Aurier at right-back despite the latter being taken off after a knock in the City draw.

Dean Henderson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate are out injured, while Ryan Yates and Jesse Lingard are doubts despite the duo returning to full traning.

The attack is likely to consist of Chris Wood, Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Danilo, Freuler, Shelvey; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Wood