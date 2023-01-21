West Ham vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream West Ham against Everton in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

West Ham and Everton are going to be involved in a bottom of the table Premier League clash at the London Stadium on Saturday.

David Moyes' side have only a point to show over their last seven league games. The only positives for the Hammers this season have been making progress as Europa League group stage winners and recently beating Brentford in the FA Cup third round.

Also facing the risk of the axe, Frank Lampard is also tasked of lifting Everton amid growing protests from the supporters over the dismal performances of the team after the 2-1 defeat against Southampton at Goodison Park last weekend.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

West Ham vs Everton date & kick-off time

Game: West Ham vs Everton Date: January 21, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: London Stadium, London

How to watch West Ham vs Everton on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

The Premier League game between West Ham and Everton has not been selected for broadcast or live streaming in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

The game will not have a TV telecast in India, but it can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock Premium UK N/A N/A India N/A Disney+ Hotstar

West Ham team news & squad

New signing Danny Ings is expected to aid the Hammers' frontline, with Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio fighting for their place alongside struggling Jarrod Bowen.

Nayef Aguerd has been an integral part of the defence, while Maxwel Cornet will miss out on account of injury.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Cresswell; Paqueta, Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Scamacca, Benrahma

Position Players Goalkeepers Fabianski, Areola, Randolph Defenders Johnson, Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Aguerd, Palmieri Midfielders Fornals, Laznini, Paqueta, Downes, Soucek, Coventry, Rice Forwards Scamacca, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma

Everton team news & squad

Lampard may replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but lacks lethal prospects for the job as Neal Maupay has also been poor in attack, with Ellis Simm featuring less since his return from his loan spell at Sunderland. He is also likely to persist with a five-man backline on the road.

Andros Townsend and James Garner, though back in training, will take at least another few weeks until they can be called to action.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye, Iwobi; Gray, Calvert-Lewin