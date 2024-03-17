West Ham vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham United and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following the crushing defeat to Tottenham, Aston Villa will be looking to revisit their Premier League top-four hopes when they take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Before the Villans secured their progress to the quarters of the Europa Conference League with a 4-0 victory over Ajax, Unai Emery's men suffered a league defeat of the same scoreline against fellow Champions League hopefuls, Spurs.

On the other hand, the Hammers are four points off sixth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League table but the latter would have a game in hand following this fixture.

Like Villa, David Moyes' side are also still in it for a European title this season as the Irons defeated Freiburg 5-1 over their two-legged Europa League round of 16 games.

West Ham vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Aston Villa will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET on Sunday, March 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch West Ham United vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through USA Network, Telemundo, Fubo (sign up with free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Moyes will continue to miss Maxwel Cornet due to a hamstring injury, while Emerson Palmieri is a doubt on account of a thigh problem - although both of them missed the Freiburg win.

Danny Ings is likely to replace Michail Antonio upfront, in front of Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Paqueta, Bowen; Ings.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Bowen

Aston Villa team news

Emery's men didn't come out unscathed from the Ajax win as the likes of Ollie Watkins and Diego Carlos were forced out with knocks.

Jacob Ramsey remains a doubt with a foot injury, John McGinn is suspended after the red against Spurs, while Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia are out injured.

Meanwhile, Ezri Konsa and Nicolo Zaniolo are back from their European bans.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Digne; Rogers, Tielemans, Luiz, Bailey; Diaby, Duran.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Luiz, Ramsey, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Duran

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Ham United and Aston Villa across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 22, 2023 Aston Villa 4-1 West Ham United Premier League March 12, 2023 West Ham United 1-1 Aston Villa Premier League August 28, 2022 Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham United Premier League March 13, 2022 West Ham United 2-1 Aston Villa Premier League October 31, 2021 Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham United Premier League

