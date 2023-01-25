Weghorst 'confident' Man Utd goals will come as Burnley loanee eyes long-term Old Trafford stay

Wout Weghorst is confident he will soon start delivering goals for Manchester United and has admitted he'd like to stay at the club beyond the summer.

United signed forward on loan from Burnley

Yet to score in two appearances

Weghorst is confident that goals will come soon

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international, who has joined Manchester United on a short-term loan from Burnley, is yet to prove his worth to the Old Trafford faithful after drawing a blank in his first two appearances against Crystal Palace and Arsenal respectively. However, Weghorst is confident that he can turn the tide soon and start scoring so that the Red Devils might consider buying him permanently.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said in an interview with Algemeen Dagblad: "In the end, it’s very simple. As a striker you are judged by goals. He (Erik ten Hag) indicated that attacking reinforcements were desirable. A striker, a number 9. Such a type was sought to add to the selection. And then it’s simple. The best plays. I have to force it to make minutes. In my career I have always done one thing: score goals. We’ve had two games now. If I start missing big chances, then I have to start worrying. But I’m confident I can do it and I’ll be fine.

"The coach saw that I was ready. Nice to enforce that confidence from the start. It is fantastic to be here. The atmosphere, the away fans, the game that waves up and down. Wonderful. I’ve been here for over a week now. It’s going well. Of course (I want to stay), but first I have to make sure I can be of value to the team and this club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo, Weghorst was brought in to give United extra firepower upfront. The striker only managed two goals in 20 Premier League games for Burnley last season, but impressed on loan at Besiktas in the first half of the current campaign, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 16 matches. The 30-year-old also made a mark with the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup as he struck twice against Argentina in the quarter-finals.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WEGHORST? After a subdued start to life at Old Trafford, Weghorst will hope to silence his doubters with a goal when Manchester United take on Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.