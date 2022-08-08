WATCH: Watford's Sarr scores incredible goal from own half

The winger is primed for a sensational season - and he showed off his full talents on Monday

Ismaila Sarr lobbed West Brom goalkeeper David Button with an outrageous strike from inside his own half on Monday.

The Watford star is off to a brilliant start to the campaign having also provided the assist for his side's winning goal on the first day of the season against Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road, however his club are enjoying his production and will hope to keep him through the summer deadline.

WATCH: Sarr's first goal of the season

The Senegal international plucked a clearing header out of the sky 10 yards inside his own half and took a couple of touches to get the ball out of his feet. The rest is history.

Where does Sarr transfer speculation come from?

“The only evidence is that I think he has chances to leave regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season with Watford," said agent Thierno Seydi to Afrique Sports near the conclusion of last term. "That’s how it’s planned with those in charge."

Watford went on to suffer relegation from the Premier League, further straining their chances of holding on to the attacker this summer.