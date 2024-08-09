How to watch today's Philadelphia Waterdogs vs California Redwoods Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Philadelphia Waterdogs and the California Redwoods, as well as start time and team news.

The Philadelphia Waterdogs and the California Redwoods are ready to face off to open a high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse clash on August 09, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

The California Redwoods are in a crucial decision-or-die position for making it to the Cash App Playoffs. The Redwoods need to win their game against the Philadelphia Waterdogs if they want to have a chance to make the playoffs. Additionally, they need to win, and they must do so by a large amount, to boost their -32 score differential.

The Philadelphia Waterdogs have a record of 1-7, and the Redwoods have a record of 2-6. The Waterdogs have scored 10.8 points per game and given up 12.3 points per game.

Conversely, the Redwoods have scored a little less (9.9 points per game) and given up more (13.9 points per game).

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs California Redwoods: Date and Start Time

The Philadelphia Waterdogs will take on the California Redwoods in an electrifying Premier League Lacrosse battle on August 09, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Peter Barton Stadium, in Denver, Colorado.

Date August 09, 2024 Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Peter Barton Stadium Location Denver, Colorado

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs California Redwoods Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Philadelphia Waterdogs and the California Redwoods live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs California Redwoods Team News

Philadelphia Waterdogs Team News

Michael Sowers has excelled in 8 games, scoring 29 points including 15 one-point goals with 14 assists on 28% shooting.

On defense, Dillon Ward has a 52% save rate, seventy-three saves, and 12.6 attempts against average in 7 games.

Alec Stathakis has had difficulty at the faceoff series, winning 47% of 110 faceoffs and grabbing 19 groundballs in 5 games.

California Redwoods Team News

Rob Pannell has helped the Redwoods score 22 points on 13 one-point goals with 9 assists in 8 games.

With a 51% save rate, 95 saves, along with 14 shots against average, Jack Kelly has performed solidly in goal.

In the faceoff circle, TD Ierlan has won 64% out of his 187 faceoffs and 68 groundballs.