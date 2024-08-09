How to watch today's Philadelphia Waterdogs vs California Redwoods Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Philadelphia Waterdogs and the California Redwoods are ready to face off to open a high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse clash on August 09, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.
The California Redwoods are in a crucial decision-or-die position for making it to the Cash App Playoffs. The Redwoods need to win their game against the Philadelphia Waterdogs if they want to have a chance to make the playoffs. Additionally, they need to win, and they must do so by a large amount, to boost their -32 score differential.
The Philadelphia Waterdogs have a record of 1-7, and the Redwoods have a record of 2-6. The Waterdogs have scored 10.8 points per game and given up 12.3 points per game.
Conversely, the Redwoods have scored a little less (9.9 points per game) and given up more (13.9 points per game).
Philadelphia Waterdogs vs California Redwoods: Date and Start Time
The Philadelphia Waterdogs will take on the California Redwoods in an electrifying Premier League Lacrosse battle on August 09, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Peter Barton Stadium, in Denver, Colorado.
|Date
|August 09, 2024
|Time
|10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Peter Barton Stadium
|Location
|Denver, Colorado
Philadelphia Waterdogs vs California Redwoods Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Philadelphia Waterdogs and the California Redwoods live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.
Philadelphia Waterdogs vs California Redwoods Team News
Philadelphia Waterdogs Team News
Michael Sowers has excelled in 8 games, scoring 29 points including 15 one-point goals with 14 assists on 28% shooting.
On defense, Dillon Ward has a 52% save rate, seventy-three saves, and 12.6 attempts against average in 7 games.
Alec Stathakis has had difficulty at the faceoff series, winning 47% of 110 faceoffs and grabbing 19 groundballs in 5 games.
California Redwoods Team News
Rob Pannell has helped the Redwoods score 22 points on 13 one-point goals with 9 assists in 8 games.
With a 51% save rate, 95 saves, along with 14 shots against average, Jack Kelly has performed solidly in goal.
In the faceoff circle, TD Ierlan has won 64% out of his 187 faceoffs and 68 groundballs.