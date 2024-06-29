How to watch today's Philadelphia Waterdogs vs Carolina Chaos Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Philadelphia Waterdogs and the Carolina Chaos, as well as start time and team news.

The Philadelphia Waterdogs will take on the Carolina Chaos to open an electrifying Premier League Lacrosse matchup on June 29, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

The Waterdogs have been having a tough time as they have a 0-3 record and have been giving up an average of 13 points per game. With 36 goals, all of which were 1-pointers, along with a shot percentage of 26%, this team has had a hard time on both offense and defense.

The Chaos, on the other hand, are coming into this game with a record of 2-2, with an average of 11.8 points scored and 11.5 points allowed. They scored 47 goals, 39 of which have been 1-point goals, and had a better shot percentage (34%).

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs Carolina Chaos: Date and Start Time

The Philadelphia Waterdogs and the Carolina Chaos are ready to face off in a high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse game on June 29, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at TCO Stadium, in Eagan, Minnesota.

Date June 29, 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET Venue TCO Stadium Location Eagan, Minnesota

How to watch Philadelphia Waterdogs vs Carolina Chaos Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Philadelphia Waterdogs and the Carolina Chaos live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Philadelphia Waterdogs Team News

Michael Sowers has scored 14 points and 7 assists, showing his creativity ability.

Waterdogs primary goalie Dillon Ward has made 38 saves and averaged 13 scores against in three games with a 53% save rate.

Matt DeLuca has a 100% save rate in two Waterdogs games, allowing no goals.

Carolina Chaos Team News

Key player Josh Byrne scores 13 points, 8 assists, and 20 shots.

The Chaos' Austin Kaut appeared in three games, saving 55% of 37 shots and allowing 12.9 goals.

Nick Rowlett, a faceoff specialist, has won 39% out of his 97 faceoffs and collected 25 groundballs in 4 games, helping the Chaos get possession.