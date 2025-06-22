How to Watch XPEL Grand Prix at Road America: Live Stream IndyCar Racing, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream XPEL Grand Prix at Road America: IndyCar Racing.

The 2025 IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America promises to be a pivotal event in the NTT IndyCar Series season. Taking place June 19–22 at the renowned 4-mile, 14-turn circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, this race marks the ninth round of the championship.

Event Information

When Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time 1:30 PM ET Where Road America TV Channel CW Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Alex Palou enters Road America as the championship leader, boasting 335 points after a dominant run that includes a victory at the 2025 Indianapolis 500. However, the competition is intensifying, with Pato O’Ward (262 points) and Kyle Kirkwood (260 points) narrowing the gap. O’Ward has achieved four podiums this season, three of which were second-place finishes, while Kirkwood has notched wins at Long Beach, Detroit, and his first oval triumph at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Road America is celebrated for its challenging layout, featuring significant elevation changes, fast straights, and technical corners like the Carousel. The track’s reputation for overtaking was reinforced last year with a record number of on-track passes. Defending race winner Will Power and two-time Road America victor Josef Newgarden are among the top contenders aiming to disrupt Palou’s momentum.

The race covers 55 laps (222.6 miles), with 27 drivers expected to compete. The event schedule includes practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday, with the main race set for Sunday, June 22.

Live stream XPEL Grand Prix at Road America on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.