How to watch WWE: live stream wrestling on Peacock

WWE - Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment - shows no signs of slowing down, as the world’s most popular wrestling promotion continues to attract audiences around the globe with a high-flair blend of action, drama and standout events like WrestleMania.

For years, the organization and its famed Raw and SmackDown brands have been covered by the WWE Network, but since 2021, the company’s exclusive online home has been with Peacock after they linked up with the NBC-backed streaming service to fulfil all your wrestling needs.

But just how easy is it to watch WWE online, and just how much will it cost? Allow GOAL to take you through whether you’ll need Money in the Bank or if it will be Hell in a Cell when it comes to catching WWE on Peacock, and just what will suit your viewing preferences.

How to watch WWE online

While WWE’s two flagship shows - Raw, broadcast on Monday, and SmackDown, shown on Friday - are available on USA Network and Fox respectively, Peacock is the best place to watch WWE online, offering plenty to get you that wrestling fix.

The NBC-backed streaming service is available through most major streaming providers, such as Apple TV, Roku and Amazon, while the Peacock app also allows you to watch on the go, on your mobile phone or tablet.

How to watch WWE on Peacock

With multiple subscription tiers available, you have plenty of options on how to watch WWE on Peacock. Here’s how you can watch WWE for free with the streamer and what it will cost to sign up for Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.

Can I watch WWE on Peacock for free?

Unlike the majority of rival streaming services, Peacock has a free subscription tier that allows you to get watching WWE without having to pay a thing, offering access reruns of current shows as well as access to a selection of past programs.

You won’t, however, be able to catch WWE shows live with this tier, and other content from prior years are locked behind a paywall. Ultimately, the free subscription is best for those who are happy to catch up with WWE on Peacock rather than watch it live.

A subscription to Peacock will cost you nothing per month, though as the most basic version, it is also the most restrictive in terms of content.

Can I watch WWE on Peacock Premium?

You can watch WWE on Peacock with the streamer’s basic subscription tier, known as Peacock Premium. It allows you to stream WWE online, including former premium pay-per-view events, such as WrestleMania and Royal Rumble, at no extra cost.

In addition, Peacock Premium also allows for access to a large back catalog of WWE on-demand content, from former episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT, as well as access to additional tertiary programming from across the WWE brand.

A subscription to Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month, representing a cost-effective way to watch WWE’s premium events compared to their former PPV status.

Can I watch WWE on Peacock Premium Plus?

You can also watch WWE on Peacock with the streamer’s upper subscription tier, known as Peacock Premium Plus. Like Premium, it allows you to stream WWE online, including ex-pay-per-view events, at no extra cost.

With Premium Plus, however, in addition to receiving all the same content as you would get with Premium, you lose the ads on on-demand content. There may still be some ads during live events, but otherwise, you will enjoy uninterrupted coverage.

A subscription to Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month, marking a significant step-up on Premium, but allows consumers to enjoy the trade-off of an undisturbed viewing experience.

What WWE shows are available on-demand?

Across their existence, WWE have promoted numerous brands, such as Raw, SmackDown and NXT, alongside their flagship events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Here, GOAL has broken down the key WWE promotions you can watch on Peacock.

What are WWE Premium Live Events?

WWE Premium Live Events, formerly known as pay-per-view events, are supercard promotions that function as flagship broadcasts, such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble and SummerSlam. These are the most anticipated events on the WWE calendar.

Premium Live Events traditionally converge multiple WWE storylines over the course of a single-or-two-night stand. They previously were available on a PPV basis, but are now exclusively available to Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

What is WWE Rivalries?

WWE Rivalries is a one-stop shop for catching vintage grudge match face-offs between some of WWE’s biggest stars over the decades, available on Peacock.

You can access a number of documentaries and former PPV events from standout WWE seasons, allowing consumers to relive the bone-crunching highs of bygone eras.

What is WWE Superstars?

WWE Superstars allows you to learn more about your favorite WWE wrestlers, both past and present, while offering additional programming, available on Peacock.

Documentaries on stars like Brock Lesnar and Stone Cold Steve Austin sit next to Uncool with Alexa Bliss and The Bump, programs that offer a talk-show-style variety approach to get the inside track on the biggest names in WWE.

What is WWE Documentaries?

WWE Documentaries, which crosses over with Rivalries and Superstars, offers a slew of productions that profile the organization’s standout stars, available on Peacock.

Though they may be a little too polished for some tastes, they nevertheless offer an informative look at the roster of modern-day giants such as Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch, while also profiling legendary pros like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant.

What is WWE TV?

WWE TV is the place to go to catch those reruns of Raw and SmackDown after they have made their debut on USA Network and Fox respectively, available on Peacock.

However, there is a wrinkle; due to an existing deal with rival streaming service Hulu, episodes of Raw and SmackDown are not available on Peacock until 30 days after they are broadcast. Hopes are that this will change when the former’s deal expires.

What is Best of WWE and WWE Home Video?

Best of WWE and WWE Home Video are additional brackets within the WWE Network’s program block, offering highlights past and present, available on Peacock.

Best of WWE is a varied collection of compilations from across the years, serving up greatest hits selections for viewers looking to relive some of the biggest moments in wrestling history. WWE Home Video, meanwhile, is a collection of VHS-era titles focused on the stars of yesteryear, such as Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Randy Savage.

FAQs

Can I stream wrestling on my phone or tablet?

You can stream WWE on Peacock through your phone or tablet through the Peacock app. You can download the app on both iOS and Android devices.

Can I watch WWE on Roku, Apple TV or other streaming devices?

You can stream WWE on Peacock through Roku, Apple TV and other streaming devices. Simply download the Peacock app within your chosen provider to get started.

Are all past WWE events and shows available on Peacock?

You can stream a large number of past WWE events and shows on Peacock. However, the selection is not wholly exhaustive, while different subscription tiers will also allow for access to varied material dependent on your option.

Is WWE WrestleMania free on Peacock?

WWE’s flagship event WrestleMania is available on Peacock, but not to those with a free subscription. In order to watch WrestleMania, customers must have a Premium or Premium Plus subscription.

What other content is available on Peacock besides WWE?

A subscription to Peacock will allow you to watch other content beyond WWE from across the entertainment. With a huge range of content from blockbuster movies and originals through to acclaimed television shows, there’s something for everyone.

Are there any restrictions on streaming WWE content on Peacock?

You will not be able to stream current Raw and SmackDown episodes until after 30 days following their original broadcast on Peacock, owing to WWE’s existing deal with Hulu.

Can I download WWE shows and watch them offline on Peacock?

You can download WWE shows and events to watch offline with Peacock. Users with a Premium or Premium Plus subscription can download premium live events after broadcast to rewatch following their original airtime.

How do I sign up for a Peacock subscription and start watching WWE?

Signing up for a Peacock subscription is easy, allowing you to start watching WWE in no time. Simply download the Peacock app on your device, mobile or tablet, or head to PeacockTV.com on the web.

Enter your email address to create a Peacock account, then select your subscription.