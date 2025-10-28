How to watch today's Wrexham vs Cardiff City Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wrexhamhost Cardiff City at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup - a highly anticipated all-Welsh derby with a spot in the quarter-finals at stake.

Wrexham are enjoying their first season in the Championship after three straight promotions, recently ending a run of home league frustration with a 1-0 win over Oxford United and earning a creditable point at Middlesbrough. Cardiff, meanwhile, are seeking a morale boost after struggling for consistency in League One but have advanced to this stage with a strong team approach and solid recent cup form.

How to watch Wrexham vs Cardiff online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Wrexham vs Cardiff kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup SToK Cae Ras

The match will be played at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Ben Sheaf, Oliver Rathbone, Danny Ward, Jay Rodriguez, Elliot Lee and Andy Cannon are all expected to stay sidelined through injury. Lewis Brunt is emerging as a new doubt following his early withdrawal at the weekend.

Defender Callum Doyle is available again after serving a suspension.

Cardiff team news

As for Cardiff City, they continue to cope without the injured pair Jak Alnwick and Ollie Tanner, who are both still unavailable for selection.

