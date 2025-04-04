How to watch World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025: Livestream, schedule, tv coverage and more

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025, as well as dates, start times and full schedule.

Diving's elite return to the spotlight for the first time since the Paris 2024 Olympics, as Guadalajara, Mexico plays host to the World Aquatics Diving World Cup from April 3-6.

With the judges watching every entry and execution, the sport's top names will aim to combine precision and poise in their routines.

Taking to the springboards and platforms at the Centre Acuatico Code Metropolitano, divers will dazzle with their signature blend of twists, somersaults, and gravity-defying armstands.

After an extended layoff from the international stage—nearly eight months—athletes now begin a new Olympic cycle with hopes of reaching the podium in the sport's flagship series.

Olympic gold medalists Chen Yiwen and Quan Hongchan headline the field, while Mexican favorites Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra lead the home charge in synchronized events. Also making his much-anticipated return is Great Britain’s Jack Laugher, who begins his bid for a fifth Olympic appearance, with Los Angeles 2028 just over three years away.

This guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

When and where is 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup?

Date: Thursday, April 3 to Sunday, April 6

Thursday, April 3 to Sunday, April 6 Venue: The Centre Acuático Code Metropolitano, Mexico’s top diving facility

The Centre Acuático Code Metropolitano, Mexico’s top diving facility Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

The 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup runs for four days from Thursday, April 2 to Sunday, April 6. It will take place at The Centre Acuatico Code Metropolitano, Mexico's top diving facility, in Guadalajara, Mexico.

How to watch World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025

TV Channel: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Livestream: Peacock

U.S. fans can stream competitions live from the urban pools of Guadalajara on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 schedule

To view the full event schedule in your local time zone and check out the official start lists, you can access all the details right here.

Date Time (ET) Event Thursday, April 3 12:06 pm Men's 3m Springboard Prelims Thursday, April 3 3:33 pm Women's 10m Platform Prelims Friday, April 4 12:02 pm Women's 3m Springboard Prelims Friday, April 4 3:32 pm Men's 10m Platform Prelims Friday, April 4 7:32 pm Mixed 3m & 10m Team Final Saturday, April 5 12:02 pm Women's 3m Springboard Synchronised Final Saturday, April 5 2:32 pm Men's 10m Platform Synchronised Final Saturday, April 5 5:02 p.m. Women's 10m Platform Final Saturday, April 5 7:32 pm Men's 3m Springboard Final Sunday, April 6 2:32 pm Men's 3m Springboard Synchronised Final Sunday, April 6 5:00 pm Women's 10m Platform Synchronised Final Sunday, April 6 7:30 pm Women’s 3m Springboard Final

World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 events and notable participants

With a record-setting turnout, a roster stacked with elite talent, and the historic backdrop of Guadalajara, the 2025 Diving World Cup is shaping up to deliver a spectacular start to the road toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The opening leg of the World Aquatics Diving World Cup features a packed schedule—nine events crammed into four action-filled days. Spectators can expect fierce competition in both individual and synchronized disciplines from the 3-meter springboard to the 10-meter platform.

One of the must-watch showdowns will be the women’s 3m springboard, where the Olympic medal trio of Chen Yiwen, Maddison Keeney, and Chang Yani are set to renew their rivalry and extend their supremacy. Mexican fans, meanwhile, will be out in force, rallying behind their national heroes in hopes of golden glory on home turf.

The star-studded lineup includes China's Olympic champions Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi, Mexico's silver medal-winning synchro team Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra, and British veteran Jack Laugher, who launches his campaign toward a potential fifth Olympic Games in 2028.