How to watch today's Wolves vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolverhampton and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolves will take on Manchester United in the Premier League at the Molineux Stadium on Thursday.

Wolves, under new manager Vítor Pereira, are coming off a convincing 3-0 victory against Leicester City, which has boosted their confidence as they aim to climb out of the relegation zone.

Manchester United, managed by Ruben Amorim, have experienced a mixed run of form. A notable 2-1 comeback win in the Manchester derby was followed by a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, leaving them in the bottom half of the table.

This Boxing Day encounter is crucial for both teams as they seek to improve their league standings and build momentum into the new year. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, UNIVERSO and USA in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

The match will be played at the Molineux Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Wolves have no new injury concerns following the team's win at Leicester. Rayan Ait-Nouri is available again after serving a one-game suspension.

However, Mario Lemina and Pablo Sarabia remain sidelined, with their returns expected in January. Long-term absentees include Boubacar Traore, Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez, and Yerson Mosquera.

Manchester United will continue without Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, and Victor Lindelof, who are not expected back until January. On a positive note, Matthijs de Ligt is likely to return to action after recovering from a virus.

