How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets versus St. Louis Blues, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets return to the ice for Game Two of their opening-round series after a dramatic, momentum-shifting opener.

The Blues came out flying in Game One, lighting the lamp three times in the first 22 minutes and threatening to steal home-ice advantage. Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou paced the top line with a pair of goals, while the rest of the offense looked sharp early.

But Winnipeg flipped the script in the final frame. The Jets erupted for three third-period goals and five total to storm back and take the series lead. Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele were electric, combining for two goals and four assists as Winnipeg’s top unit set the tone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Winnipeg Jets vs the St. Louis Blues NHL game, plus plenty more.

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens will meet in an epic NHL action on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Date Monday, April 21, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Manitoba

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues team news

Winnipeg Jets team news

Kyle Connor has been a force all season, racking up 97 points with 41 goals and 56 assists. Mark Scheifele isn’t far behind, tallying 87 points on 39 goals and 48 helpers. In net, Connor Hellebuyck has been a wall, posting a 47-12-3 record with a sparkling 2.00 GAA and a .925 save percentage, second-best in the league.

St. Louis Blues team news

For St. Louis, Robert Thomas continues to drive the offense with 81 points in 70 games, logging nearly 20 minutes a night. Jordan Kyrou's scoring touch has also stood out with 36 goals on the year. Between the pipes, Jordan Binnington has been solid but not spectacular, going 28-22-5 with a 2.70 GAA and a .900 save percentage.

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues head-to-head record