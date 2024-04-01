How to watch today’s Winnipeg Jets vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings, including how to watch and team news.

The clash between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings is set to take place on April 1, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET in an NHL match.

The Winnipeg Jets are getting ready for a big game against the Los Angeles Kings after losing six games in a row, which was upsetting.

Winnipeg has an excellent 44-24-6 overall record and a 23-11-3 record when they play at home. Notably, the Jets have done well when they have kept their penalty minutes low with a 19-8-3 record in those games.

On the other hand, the Kings come into the game with a decent 38-24-11 record, including a strong 21-13-4 record on the road. The Kings have done especially well when they score at least three goals. In those games, they have an amazing 32-3-6 record.

It's the third time this season that these two teams have played with each other. The Jets easily won the last game, 5-2.

Winnipeg Jets vs Los Angeles Kings: Date & Puck Drop Time

The exciting NHL match between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings will take place on 1 April 2024. at 9:00 pm ET, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB, Canada.

Date April 1, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 PT Arena Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, MB, Canada

How to watch the Winnipeg Jets vs Los Angeles Kings NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

For people in Canada, the exciting game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings can be seen on TVAS, BSW, and TSN3. For people in the USA, ESPN+ has full coverage of this game.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Winnipeg Jets vs Los Angeles Kings Team News

Winnipeg Jets Team News

The Winnipeg Jets are facing their own set of issues ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Kings. Gabriel Vilardi is an important player for the Winnipeg Jets, but his status is currently marked as "day-to-day", so it is not clear if he will be able to play in the next game.

But the Jets can still count on their best players to put in their strong displays. As the season goes on, Nikolaj Ehlers continues to shine on the ice, scoring 22 goals and setting up 32 assists.

This solidifies his key role on the team. Mark Scheifele has also been a steady contributor. In the last 10 games, he has scored four goals and set up four assists, showing that he can make a big difference during important times. With these players in charge, the Jets are still eager to get revenge for their recent losses and beat the Kings, who they need to beat.

Los Angeles Kings Team News

The Los Angeles Kings are having some big problems before their next game. Goalie Pheonix Copley will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury. The team will miss having him in the net during an important stretch.

Also, forward Alex Turcotte is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, which makes it unclear whether he will be able to play in the next game. Carl Grundstrom is out for the Kings with a lower-body injury, which is another blow to their lineup.

This makes their scoring depth even worse. The Kings will have to work harder to beat the Jets and get a crucial win in their playoff push because of these injuries.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings in NHL matches: