NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200Getty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to Watch Window World 250: Live Stream NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, TV Channel

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream for the Window World 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

The NASCAR Truck Series rolls into North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend for race No. 10 of the 2025 season — the highly anticipated Window World 250. Set for Saturday, May 17, the green flag drops at 1:30 pm ET, launching a high-octane, 250-lap showdown.

A historic venue with deep NASCAR roots, North Wilkesboro Speedway has been around since 1947. This iconic North Carolina track features a tight 0.625-mile oval, promising non-stop action over the race's 156.25 miles.

Saturday's race day schedule kicks off early with practice at 9:35 am ET, followed by qualifying at 10:35 a.m. ET to lock in the grid for a 35-driver field — every spot up for grabs.

All eyes will be on Tricon Garage's Corey Heim, the defending winner at Wilkesboro, as he aims to go back-to-back and strengthen his campaign in the 2025 season.

Window World 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Race Details

The Window World 250 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will air at 1:30 pm ET on FS1.

Date

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time

1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT

Venue

North Wilkesboro Speedway

Location

North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

How to Watch Window World 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

  • TV Channel: FS1
  • Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

The race will be broadcast live on FS1, with streaming options available on Fubo (sign up for a free-trial today!).

Jamie Little will serve as the play-by-play announcer and Kevin Harvick as the color commentator. Michael Waltrip also provides color commentary for qualifying only. A rotating group of Cup Series drivers and crew chiefs also contributes as color commentators, including drivers like Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, and Carson Hocevar.

Window World 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule

Date

Time (ET)

Session

TV

Saturday, May 17

9:35 am

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

FS2

10:35 am

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

FS2

1:30 pm

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Window World 250

FS1

5:10 pm

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 1

FS2

6:15 pm

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 2

FS2

Sunday, May 18

2:00 pm

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

FloRacing

5:00 pm

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open

FS1

8:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

FS1

