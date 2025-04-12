Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Western Michigan vs. Boston University NCAA Hockey Championship.

The final round of the NCAA Hockey Tournament has arrived, with Western Michigan and Boston U ready to face off to close out the season. The puck drops at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN2, coming to you live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Game Information

When Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time 7:30 PM ET Where Enterprise Center TV Channel ESPN2 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Western Michigan comes into the finals riding high on what was an emotional 3-2 win over Denver in double overtime. After skating out to a 2-0 lead behind goals from Brian Kramer and Owen Michaels, Western Michigan would allow two goals in the third period to send the game to overtime. After a scoreless first overtime, Michaels would find the net for the second time in the game, just 26 seconds into the second overtime.

Boston U defeated Penn State 3-1 to secure their spot in the championship game, with Jack Hughes scoring his seventh goal of the season at 1:35 of the second period to take the lead for good. Cole Eiserman would add his 24th later in the second period to provide some needed cushion. After an early third-period goal from Penn State brought the game close, Jack Harvey of Boston U added an empty-net goal to put the game out of reach.

Western Michigan has never won the national championship, while Boston U has on five different occasions, the last coming in 2009. The teams have faced off once before, with Boston U winning 5-1 back in 2023.

