The final round of the NCAA Hockey Tournament has arrived, with Western Michigan and Boston U ready to face off to close out the season. The puck drops at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN2, coming to you live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.
Game Information
When
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Time
7:30 PM ET
Where
Enterprise Center
TV Channel
ESPN2
Live Stream
Fubo (Try for free!)
Western Michigan comes into the finals riding high on what was an emotional 3-2 win over Denver in double overtime. After skating out to a 2-0 lead behind goals from Brian Kramer and Owen Michaels, Western Michigan would allow two goals in the third period to send the game to overtime. After a scoreless first overtime, Michaels would find the net for the second time in the game, just 26 seconds into the second overtime.
Boston U defeated Penn State 3-1 to secure their spot in the championship game, with Jack Hughes scoring his seventh goal of the season at 1:35 of the second period to take the lead for good. Cole Eiserman would add his 24th later in the second period to provide some needed cushion. After an early third-period goal from Penn State brought the game close, Jack Harvey of Boston U added an empty-net goal to put the game out of reach.
Western Michigan has never won the national championship, while Boston U has on five different occasions, the last coming in 2009. The teams have faced off once before, with Boston U winning 5-1 back in 2023.
Live stream Western Michigan vs. Boston University on Fubo: Start your subscription now!
Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.