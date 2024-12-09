How to watch today's West Ham vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham enter this weekend's clash under immense scrutiny as manager Julen Lopetegui prepares to face his former club, Wolves.

The pressure on Lopetegui intensified after his side suffered a 3-1 loss to Leicester on Tuesday, leaving the Spaniard's future hanging by a thread. A victory in this match appears essential to avoid a likely dismissal.

The stakes are equally high for Wolves boss Gary O'Neil, who finds himself in a precarious position following a heavy 4-0 defeat to Leicester on Wednesday. Similar to Lopetegui, the Wolves manager is teetering on the brink, with his job potentially dependent on securing all three points in this encounter.

How to watch West Ham vs Wolverhampton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Telemundo, USA Network and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

West Ham vs Wolverhampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham and Wolves will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

The home side will be without Michail Antonio, who was recently involved in a car accident. Thankfully, the forward is conscious and receiving care at a central London hospital.

West Ham's squad remains largely intact, although striker Danny Ings and centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo are doubtful and will undergo late fitness checks. If they are unavailable, Niclas Füllkrug is likely to spearhead the Hammers’ attack, supported by Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, and Mohammed Kudus.

Defensively, Max Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos are expected to pair up as centre-backs ahead of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Wolverhampton team news

For Wolves, defender Yerson Mosquera is sidelined for several months after undergoing knee surgery in October, while Nelson Semedo is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. A backline featuring Matt Doherty, Toti Gomes, Craig Dawson, and Rayan Ait-Nouri appears likely.

Injuries have also hit Wolves' attacking options, with winger Enso González Medina and striker Sasa Kalajdzic both out long-term with knee issues. Pablo Sarabia faces a late fitness evaluation, while midfielder Boubacar Traore is targeting a return closer to Christmas. Wolves may opt for Tommy Doyle, Mario Lemina, and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in midfield, supporting a forward trio of Sarabia, Matheus Cunha, and Hee-Chan Hwang.

