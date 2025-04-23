How to watch Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Washington Capitals vs the Montreal Canadiens, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens face off again at Capital One Arena on Wednesday night in Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, with the home side holding a 1-0 lead.

The Canadiens are looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime loss in the opener. Montreal was held scoreless for the first two frames but came alive in the third, clawing back with a pair of late goals to force OT, only to fall just short in the extra period.

Washington, meanwhile, came out firing in Game 1, lighting the lamp once in each of the first two periods. They let the lead slip late, but it was Alex Ovechkin, who else?, who played the hero once again, burying the game-winner in sudden death to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

Montreal knows it can’t afford to go down 2-0, especially with the series shifting north after Game 2. But they’ll need to come out sharper and get on the board earlier if they want to even things up. For the Capitals, a 2-0 cushion would be a massive boost and with Ovechkin in playoff form, they’ll be tough to stop.

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens will meet in an epic NHL action on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., United States.

Date Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C., United States

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens team news

Washington Capitals team news

Dylan Strome has been one of the most reliable playmakers for the Caps all year, notching 82 points with 29 goals and 53 assists. Of course, Ovechkin remains the heart and soul of this team, posting 44 goals and 29 helpers through 65 appearances. Between the pipes, Logan Thompson has been a rock, going 31-6-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average and over 1,000 saves to his name.

Montreal Canadiens team news

Montreal, on the other hand, continues to lean heavily on captain Nick Suzuki, who's been carrying the offensive load with 89 points, including 30 goals and 59 assists. Cole Caufield isn’t far behind, tallying 37 goals and 70 total points in what’s been a strong campaign. Goaltender Samuel Montembeault has had an up-and-down year, holding a .902 save percentage with 1,513 saves and a 2.80 GAA, along with a 31-24-7 record.

