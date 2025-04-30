How to watch Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Washington Capitals vs the Montreal Canadiens, as well as puck drop time and team news.

Two Eastern Conference foes clash again on Wednesday night as the Montreal Canadiens travel to face the Washington Capitals in a pivotal Game 5 of their first-round playoff battle.

Montreal missed a golden opportunity to even the series in Game 4, faltering down the stretch as Washington’s depth and relentless forechecking proved too much to handle. After surrendering control in the final period, the Canadiens now find themselves on the brink of elimination, needing a win to keep their playoff dreams alive.

On the other side, the Capitals rebounded in a big way from a disappointing Game 3, surging late in Game 4 to snatch a crucial road victory and take a commanding 3-1 series lead. With momentum back on their side and home ice advantage, Washington will aim to slam the door shut and punch their ticket to the second round.

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens will meet in an epic NHL action on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., United States.

Date Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C., United States

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens team news

Washington Capitals team news

The Capitals grabbed a pivotal Game 4 win and now have the chance to wrap things up on home ice Wednesday night. Dylan Strome kept his hot streak burning, notching a goal and an assist to push his series tally to seven points.

Logan Thompson stood tall between the pipes, turning aside 16 of 18 shots, while Brandon Duhaime broke through with his first two goals of the postseason—one to draw the game level at 2, and the other an empty-net dagger to put it to bed.

Montreal Canadiens team news

Jakub Dobes (7-4-0-3, 2.74 GAA, .909 SV%, 1 SO in the regular season) was handed his first career playoff start in Game 4 and looked solid, stopping 21 of 24 shots in Montreal. While the rookie showed promise, it wasn’t quite enough to steal the win. With Sam Montembeault still nursing a lower-body knock and unlikely to suit up for Game 5, Dobeš is the favorite to start again. He’s 2-1 against Washington this year with a 2.43 GAA, though his .878 save percentage leaves room for improvement.

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens head-to-head record