How to watch Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

the Washington Capitals have had time to catch their breath — and also lose a bit of momentum.

The extended break allowed several of their seasoned veterans to recharge, but it came at a cost. Washington dropped eight of its final 12 games (4-7-1) to close out the regular season, raising questions about their form heading into the playoffs.

Now, with the intensity cranked back up, the Capitals are hoping to recapture the form that saw them clinch early. They punched their postseason ticket on March 20, secured the Metropolitan Division title by April 8, and locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference just three days later.

Their first-round opponents, the Montreal Canadiens, took a far more dramatic route. After missing the playoffs the past two seasons, the Habs clawed their way in with a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday — clinching their spot just one day before the regular season wrapped up.

Since the return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break on February 22, Montreal has been riding a wave of confidence, going 14-5-6 and jumping past five teams to secure their return to the postseason. They were six points out of a playoff berth at the break, but their late surge flipped the narrative.

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens will meet in an epic NHL action on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena in Washington DC, USA.

Date Monday, April 21, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington DC, USA

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens team news

Washington Capitals team news

For Washington, Alex Ovechkin has been a storyline unto himself. The 39-year-old captain made history by breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record, notching No. 895 against the New York Islanders on April 6. But Ovechkin's contributions weren’t just ceremonial — he led the team with 44 goals, ranked second with 73 points, and tallied seven game-winning goals, his most in a season since 2017-18. Even nearing 40, he remains one of the league’s most lethal scorers.

Between the pipes, the Capitals leaned heavily on depth. Logan Thompson, who missed the final stretch with an upper-body issue, is expected to be back for Game 1. He put together a stellar regular season: 31-6-6, 2.49 GAA, .910 save percentage, and a pair of shutouts in 43 appearances. Impressively, he posted a .900 or better save percentage in nearly 60 percent of his starts. Meanwhile, Charlie Lindgren served as a steady backup, finishing with a 20-14-3 record, a 2.73 GAA, and .896 save percentage. The team’s flexibility in goal has been a cornerstone of their campaign.

Montreal Canadiens team news

Montreal's turnaround has been fueled in part by standout rookie Lane Hutson, who has rewritten the record books. His 66 points (6 goals, 60 assists) are the most ever by a Canadiens rookie defenseman and matched Larry Murphy’s record for assists by a first-year blueliner. Since the international break, Hutson's elevated play — 25 points in 26 games and a league-best +18 rating — has driven the Canadiens’ surge, all while logging over 23 minutes per night. When he’s on the ice at 5-on-5, Montreal controls over 54 percent of shot attempts.

In net, Sam Montembeault has stepped into the spotlight. The 27-year-old went 31-24-7 with a 2.82 GAA, .902 save percentage, and four shutouts — becoming the first Canadiens goalie to crack 30 wins since Carey Price in 2018-19. He didn’t see the ice during the 4 Nations Face-Off but returned in peak form, going 13-3-4 with a 2.48 GAA and .912 save percentage in his final 20 games. Rookie Jakub Dobeš, promoted from AHL affiliate Laval, solidified the backup role, registering a 7-4-3 record with a 2.74 GAA and .909 save percentage in 16 appearances.

