How to watch today's Montenegro vs Wales Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Montenegro and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news

Wales will look to build on their recent stalemate with Turkey as they resume their 2024-25 UEFA Nations League B campaign with a match against Montenegro on Monday evening.

Craig Bellamy's side earned a valuable point in their goalless draw with Turkey last time out. In contrast, Montenegro started their Group 4 League B campaign with a 2-0 loss to Iceland.

Montenegro enjoyed several promising moments during their Euro 2024 qualification run, yet they narrowly missed out on the finals, finishing third in Group G behind Hungary and Serbia.

The Brave Falcons had hoped to kick off their Nations League campaign with a win, but they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Iceland on Friday.

Wales, meanwhile, faced disappointment in their bid to qualify for Euro 2024, falling short in a penalty shootout against Poland during the playoffs. They also had a tough June, drawing with Gibraltar and suffering a 4-0 loss to Slovakia in their friendly matches.

Despite these setbacks, their 2024-25 Nations League campaign began on a bright note. They managed to secure a goalless draw against a strong Turkey side on Friday, earning their first point in Group 4 of League B.

How to watch Montenegro vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Montenegro and Wales will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Montenegro vs Wales kick-off time

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Stadion kraj Bistrice

The match will be played at the Stadion kraj Bistrice in Nikšić, Montenegro, on Monday, September 9, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Montenegro team news

The hosts have reported no new injury issues following their match against Iceland, so the same squad is expected to be available for their next fixture in the 2024-25 Nations League.

Head coach Prosinecki is likely to stick with his current lineup, meaning Nikola Krstovic, who has netted three international goals, should once again feature prominently in attack.

Vladimir Jovovic, the most seasoned midfielder in the squad with 59 caps, is expected to retain his place and Novica Erakovic should also keep his spot in the starting eleven.

Montenegro possible XI: Mijatovic; Vukcevic, Tuci, Rubezic, Radunovic; Marusic, Erakovic, Brnovic, Jovovic, Osmajic; Krstovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mijatović, Petković, Nikić Defenders: Savić, Vešović, Marušić, Rubežić, Vujačić, Radunović, Vukčević, Vukčević, Drešković, Tuci Midfielders: Janković, Radulović, Kuč, Kosović, Bakić, Bubanja, Bakić, Eraković, Savićević, Jovović, Brnović Forwards: Jovetić, Krstović, Mugoša, Osmajić, Camaj, Skrijelj

Wales team news

As for the visitors, captain Aaron Ramsey might once again be deployed as a false nine, though Kieffer Moore could also be a candidate for the central forward position.

Provided there are no injury issues before the match, the lineup may remain unchanged. Key players like Ben Davies, Harry Wilson and Ethan Ampadu are likely to feature prominently.

Jordan James and Sorba Thomas, who both ply their trade in France, were given starting roles against Turkey and are expected to be included in the lineup for this game as well.

Wales possible XI: Ward; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, N Williams; H Wilson, Ampadu, J James; Johnson, Ramsey, Thomas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Darlow, Davies Defenders: Williams, Davies, Rodon, Roberts, Mepham, Cabango Midfielders: Ramsey, Ampadu, Wilson, Koumas, Beck, James, Thomas, Colwill, Crew, Sheehan, Cooper Forwards: Johnson, Moore, Matondo, Harris, Cullen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/09/11 Wales 2-1 Montenegro EURO, Qualification 03/09/10 Montenegro 1-0 Wales EURO, Qualification 13/08/09 Montenegro 2-1 Wales International Friendly Games

