Liga Portugal
Estadio D. Afonso Henriques
How to watch today's Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Sporting Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga PortugalVitoria de Guimaraes vs Sporting CPSporting CPVitoria de Guimaraes

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Vitoria de Guimaraes and Sporting CP, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vitoria de Guimaraes will take on Sporting CP in the Liga Portugal at the Afonso Henriques Stadium on Friday.

Sporting are tied with Porto at the top of the table with 40 points from 16 games. The visitors have won three out of their last four games and will be confident of picking up a win.

The hosts are sixth in the standings and will be aiming to end their four-match winless run. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Sporting CP online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and GolTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Sporting CP kick-off time

Estadio D. Afonso Henriques

The match will be played at the Afonso Henriques Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Sporting CP Probable lineups

Vitoria de GuimaraesHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestSCP
14
B. Varela
13
J. Mendes
22
A. Baio
15
O. Rivas
3
M. Villanueva
6
M. Silva
10
T. Silva
77
N. Santos
11
Kaio
17
J. Mendes
71
G. Silva
1
F. Israel
2
Matheus
3
J. St. Juste
22
I. Fresneda
26
O. Diomande
57
G. Quenda
5
H. Morita
17
Trincao
42
M. Hjulmand
21
G. Catamo
9
V. Gyoekeres

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Vitoria de Guimaraes team news

Vitória de Guimarães will be missing right-back Bruno Gaspar and center-back Toni Borevkovic, with both unavailable until mid-January.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the hosts as they take on the favourites Sporting ahead of the weekend.

Sporting CP team news

Sporting will travel without defenders Gonçalo Inácio, Eduardo Quaresma, and Nuno Santos, while midfielder Daniel Bragança is also sidelined

Forward Pedro Gonçalves is expected to make his comeback later this month.

Form

GUI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

SCP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

GUI

Last 5 matches

SCP

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

4

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

