How to Watch Virginia Spring Game: Live Stream NCAA Football, TV Channel

The University of Virginia football team is gearing up for its annual Spring Game, set to take place this Saturday, April 12, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. With a noon kickoff and free admission, this event promises to be a thrilling showcase for fans eager to get a glimpse of the Cavaliers as they wrap up their spring practice schedule.

Game Information

When Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time 12:00 PM ET Where Scott Stadium TV Channel ACC Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The Spring Game serves as the culmination of Virginia's 15 NCAA-allowed spring practices, offering players and coaches the chance to test their progress in a competitive setting. Head coach Tony Elliott, entering his fourth season, is optimistic about the team's development during what defensive lineman Anthony Britton calls the "foundation phase." This period focuses on mastering schemes, building team culture, and integrating new talent. Fans will be watching closely to see how key players like Britton—who had standout performances last season—continue to grow.

Beyond football, the day is packed with activities for fans of all ages. A pregame fan fest will feature inflatables, tailgate games, live music, and vendors. After the game, attendees can meet the team on the field for autographs and photos during a special session presented by UVA Orthopedics. Additionally, fans can enjoy free access to UVA’s baseball and softball games later in the day with a digital code provided at Scott Stadium.

