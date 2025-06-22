How to Watch Virginia Nationals: Live Stream NHRA Drag Racing, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Virginia Nationals: NHRA Drag Racing.

The NHRA Drag Racing Virginia Nationals return to Virginia Motorsports Park from June 20-22, 2025, promising a weekend of high-speed action and fierce competition at one of the sport’s premier venues. This event, now in its fifth year at the standout North Dinwiddie facility, is the ninth stop on the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series calendar and features a unique two-day professional format that has quickly become a fan favorite.

Event Information

When Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time 4:00 PM ET Where Virginia Motorsports Park TV Channel CW Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series closes its regular season in Richmond, with J.R. Gray and Mike Stavrinos dominating the first five races of 2025, combining for four wins. Billy Banaka, currently fourth in points, aims for his first career victory after a strong season, including a runner-up finish in Charlotte.

In Funny Car, Buddy Hull will debut a new Blaze Exhaust Probes livery and car, riding momentum from back-to-back quarterfinal appearances and a notable upset over No. 1 qualifier Austin Prock. The Top Fuel class features reigning world champion Antron Brown, last year’s Virginia winner Doug Kalitta, and legends like Tony Stewart and Brittany Force, who set a track record at VMP with a 3.654-second, 335.82 mph run in 2022.

Live stream Virginia Nationals on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.