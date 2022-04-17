Watch: Vinicius goal ruled out for controversial handball in Real Madrid's clash vs Sevilla

Real Madrid star VInicius Jr. saw a goal controversially ruled out for handball during his side's clash with Sevilla.

With Real Madrid trailing, Vinicius found the back of the net to level the scoreline at two apiece in the 74th minute.

But, following a VAR review, the goal was ruled out after the referee deemed that the ball had struck Vinicius in an area of his arm that would constitute a handball.

Watch: Vini's goal ruled out

⚪ Vini Jr. had the ball in the back of the net for what would have been a Real Madrid equaliser...



...but even after a second look via VAR review, the referee disallows it for a handball 🖐️



Right or wrong decision? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XjD8ufZk6a — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 17, 2022 NO GOAL FOR VINI 😱 pic.twitter.com/QfGYpaQTiy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 17, 2022 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/LV5V3hLx0k — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 17, 2022

Handball or no handball? Let us know what you think about the referee's decision in the comment section below 👇

Further reading

